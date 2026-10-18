Free Clearwater car show brings Bay Area enthusiasts together

The Brief Street Legends Motorsports opened its doors for a free car show and open house in Clearwater. Car enthusiasts across the Bay Area gathered to view classic cars, custom builds and new vehicles. Event organizers said they hope to host future events to continue uniting the local automotive community



A free car show and open house in Clearwater brought car lovers together from across the Bay Area.

Clearwater community car show

The backstory:

Street Legends Motorsports opened its doors to the community for a free car show and open house, giving local car enthusiasts a chance to view custom builds, classic cars and new models up close.

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Event organizers said the business is tucked away and hosted the event to let people know where they are located, what services they offer, and to connect with the local automotive community. Mechanics at the shop work on a wide variety of vehicles, ranging from 1932 Fords to new McLarens, handling everything from superchargers, wheels and brakes to air conditioning installations.

Traditional automotive culture impact

Why you should care:

Car enthusiasts at the event noted that rising automotive technologies like electric cars can make traditional car culture feel lost, making events like this important for younger generations. Representatives from Dimmitt Auto Group said they enjoy creating a welcoming environment where people feel comfortable hanging out and talking about cars.