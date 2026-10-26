HART bus driver cited after Tampa police cruiser flips over in crash: TPD

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The Brief A Tampa police officer was treated and released after a transit bus crashed with a patrol vehicle, flipping it onto its roof, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police cited a HART bus driver for running a red light at North 34th Street and East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The overturned police cruiser also collided with a stopped car, though investigators confirmed no one suffered serious injuries.



A HART bus driver was cited after a weekend crash at a Tampa intersection caused a police cruiser to flip over, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The driver was cited for failure to obey a traffic control signal following the crash Saturday morning at North 34th Street and East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, police said.

The investigation found that the bus entered the intersection against a red light and hit a Tampa police vehicle that had the right-of-way, according to police.

Tampa bus crash flips cruiser

What we know:

Investigators said the HART bus was stopped behind an SUV in the southbound straight lane of North 34th Street at a red light.

After the SUV drove through the red light to turn right, the bus also moved forward into the intersection against the red light, police said.

At the same time, a marked Tampa police vehicle was traveling east on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and approaching the intersection with the right-of-way.

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The bus hit the rear driver-side tire well of the police vehicle, causing the cruiser to spin around and overturn. The police vehicle then hit a Dodge Charger stopped in traffic, pushing it onto the east sidewalk and into a low brick border wall, according to investigators.

Minor injuries and hospital evaluations

Dig deeper:

The police officer was taken to a hospital with head injuries and back pain and has since been released, police said.

Police said two people aboard the bus were medically evaluated and released. The driver of the Dodge Charger was treated at the scene for a minor leg injury.

No serious injuries were reported, according to TPD.

The bus driver received a citation for failure to obey a traffic control signal, police said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the cited bus driver.