Hillsborough County Fire Rescue: Crews fight three-alarm fire on Community Campus Drive
TAMPA, Fla - A vacant community center building caught fire Saturday afternoon in Tampa, prompting emergency crews to call a third-alarm response.
Fire at Tampa community center
Timeline:
Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call from a bystander around 4:17 p.m. reporting smoke and flames coming from the roof of the Weinberg Village - Jewish Community Center at 13009 Community Campus Dr. First responders with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue arrived within eight minutes and called a second alarm due to the building's size and potential fire load, later upgrading it to a third alarm for additional resources. Firefighters contained the blaze and brought it under control within 90 minutes. Facility staff said the building had been vacant for about one year, and no injuries to citizens or firefighters were reported.
The latest from the scene
What's next:
The scene remains active as firefighters continue operations.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, who provided details in an official incident statement.