Former USF player's daily run to save his father's life reaches its biggest moment yet

The Brief Tampa resident Christian Helms says a potential living kidney donor for his father has passed an initial round of testing at Tampa General Hospital. Helms has run at least one mile every day since Aug. 6 while documenting his family's search for a donor on social media. While the update is encouraging, additional medical testing is still needed before a transplant can move forward.



Nearly two months after promising to run every day until his father receives a kidney transplant, a Tampa man says his family's search has reached its most hopeful moment yet.

Tampa receiver running daily for dad

What we know:

Former USF Bulls wide receiver Christian Helms launched his "Running Until My Dad Gets a Kidney" challenge after his father, Chris Helms, who has battled kidney failure for five years, lost a previously identified living donor.

Since Aug. 6, Helms has documented a daily run of at least one mile, hoping each video reaches someone willing to be screened as a living kidney donor.

On Sept. 29, marking Day 55 of the challenge, Helms shared the update he and his family had been waiting for.

"Today a living donor was tested for my dad and it went about as well as you could have hoped for."

Mirroring dad’s daily fight

The backstory:

Helms said the challenge began as a way to mirror the daily fight his father faces while living with kidney failure.

"I'm going to do something hard every day because my Dad does something hard every day too."

In a Day 21 update, Helms revealed he had already been evaluated as a living donor but was ruled out early because of blood type and antigens. His brother advanced further through the evaluation process but was ultimately determined not to be a compatible match. After another potential donor later became medically ineligible, the family found themselves back at square one.

That's when Helms turned again to social media.

He began asking followers to share his story in hopes it would reach someone willing to be tested through Tampa General Hospital's living donor program. Helms has since said people across the Tampa Bay area have signed up to be screened after seeing his videos.

Transplant process not over

What they're saying:

While celebrating the latest development, Helms stressed that the transplant process is not finished.

"Still got a long way to go. Gotta go through a couple more tests to make sure, but things are looking extremely positive." He also thanked the community that has rallied behind his family.

"Thank you everyone for the love, the support, the prayers. Keep sending the prayers up."

Kidney transplant in America

By the numbers:

More than 100,000 Americans are waiting for a kidney transplant.

About 17,000 kidney transplants are performed each year, according to the National Kidney Foundation.

What you can do:

Helms encourages anyone interested in living kidney donation to learn whether they're eligible to become a donor through Tampa General Hospital's living donor program.

For those who are unable to donate, he says simply sharing this story can help it reach someone who may be a match.

What's next:

The potential donor must complete additional medical evaluations before doctors can determine whether the transplant can proceed.

Until then, Helms says he'll continue the promise he made on Day 1: running at least one mile every day until his father receives a kidney transplant.