HYROX makes Tampa debut with thousands of athletes expected downtown

The Brief HYROX is making its Tampa debut with a four-day fitness competition at the Tampa Convention Center. Organizers expect roughly 18,700 athletes and more than 18,000 spectators during the event. Competition began Thursday morning and continues through Sunday, with several divisions racing each day. Anyone attending should plan to enter through the Riverwalk entrance. The convention centerâs parking garage and Embassy Suites walkway cannot be used to enter the event.



Thousands of athletes are descending on downtown Tampa for the city's first HYROX competition, bringing one of the world's fastest-growing fitness events to the Tampa Convention Center.

Downtown Tampa fitness event

What we know:

HYROX Tampa runs Thursday through Sunday, with organizers expecting roughly 18,700 athletes and more than 18,000 spectators over the four-day event.

The Tampa stop marks HYROX's first competition in the city. The event brings together elite athletes, everyday competitors and first-time racers for a competition designed to test both strength and endurance. HYROX says thousands of athletes are participating in the Tampa event.

What is HYROX?

HYROX combines running with functional fitness exercises in a standardized race format, allowing athletes to compete individually, with a partner or as part of a relay.

The event includes several divisions designed for different experience levels, including men's and women's races, doubles, pro and adaptive divisions.

HYROX describes the competition as a test of strength and endurance that attracts everyone from elite competitors to people attempting the race for the first time.

The format has developed a global following and now brings large competitions to cities around the world.

Tampa's debut also gives the region another major sports tourism event at a time when local tourism officials are working to diversify the types of competitions and visitors coming to the area.

HYROX Tampa schedule

Timeline:

The first competitors started racing at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday's schedule includes men's and adaptive men's races, men's and women's doubles, women's and adaptive women's competition and mixed doubles. Racing is scheduled to continue until about 8:30 p.m.

Competition continues Friday with several divisions, including HYROX Pro Men and Pro Women and relay races.

Saturday features men's and adaptive men's competition, mixed doubles and pro doubles. Women's, adaptive women's and doubles competition close out the event Sunday.

What spectators need to know

People heading to the Tampa Convention Center should pay particular attention to where they enter.

The event entrance is on the Riverwalk side of the Tampa Convention Center at 333 S. Franklin St.

Parking is available on the ground level of the facility on a first-come, first-served basis, but attendees cannot enter HYROX directly from the parking garage. Everyone must use the Riverwalk entrance on the south side of the building.

The overhead pedestrian walkway connecting the convention center with Embassy Suites also will not provide access to the event.

Attendees should expect to go through metal detectors and have their bags searched before entering.

What athletes need to know

Athletes must bring identification to check in, and competitors cannot check in for someone else.

On-site registration opens 90 minutes before the dayâ€™s first scheduled start. Athletes can generally register beginning 90 minutes before their assigned start time.

HYROX says competitors receive individual results with split times for each workout, and some age groups have opportunities to qualify for the HYROX World Championships.