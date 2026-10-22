Man dead after bar fight in Winter Haven, police looking for wanted suspect: WHPD

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The Brief Winter Haven police obtained an arrest warrant for 40-year-old Brian Motley after a violent bar fight at Caribbean Bay. Polk City resident Adam Chism, 40, died Wednesday from injuries sustained when he was punched and knocked unconscious. Investigators are asking the public for information to help locate Motley, who faces manslaughter and felony battery charges.



A 40-year-old Polk City man died Wednesday from injuries sustained in a violent bar fight. Police have issued an arrest warrant for manslaughter and are actively searching for the identified suspect.

Winter Haven police investigation

What we know:

The Winter Haven Police Department stated they obtained an arrest warrant for 40-year-old Brian Motley following a violent altercation at Caribbean Bay early Sunday morning.

Authorities said Motley punched 40-year-old Adam Chism of Polk City once during a verbal fight at 1:47 a.m.

Officials said Chism became unconscious and fell to the ground.

WHPD said Chism was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, he never regained consciousness and died from his injuries Wednesday.

Investigators said Motley also battered a second adult as he ran from the bar, though that person was not injured. Police say when they locate Motley, he faces charges of manslaughter and felony battery.

Winter Haven suspect search

What we don't know:

Authorities have also not disclosed what sparked the initial verbal fight between the men.

Community police appeal

What they're saying:

"Our prayers and sympathies are with Adam's family and friends as they try to navigate through this senseless tragedy," Chief Vance Monroe said. "We ask for the public's help in locating Brian Motley and quickly bringing him to justice."

Crime Stoppers tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Motley should contact Winter Haven Detective Nikki Ellegard at 863-255-3998 or the Winter Haven Police Department at 863-401-2256. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477) or dial TIPS from a mobile phone.