Pasco deputy points gun at woman before taking his own life outside Palm Harbor strip club: PCSO

The Brief A Pasco County deputy sheriff died after turning a handgun on himself in a Palm Harbor parking lot Saturday, according to investigators. Authorities said 30-year-old David Greis Ospina pointed the weapon at a fellow off-duty deputy before shooting himself. Patrons at a nearby business called 911 after the woman escaped the truck, but Ospina later died at a local hospital.



A night that began at a Pasco County Halloween party ended in tragedy early Saturday morning when an off-duty deputy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound outside a Palm Harbor gentleman's club.

Palm Harbor parking lot altercation

What we know:

Deputies responded at 2:37 a.m. Saturday to 37100 US 19 North in Palm Harbor after dispatchers received numerous 911 calls reporting a suicide.

First responders said they found 30-year-old David Greis Ospina in his vehicle suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures and rushed Ospina to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. His next of kin has been notified.

Investigators said Ospina and a female deputy sheriff, who also works for the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, had attended a Halloween gathering earlier that evening in Pasco County.

The two later drove to Silks Gentleman's Club in Palm Harbor, where an altercation broke out between them in the parking lot, according to investigators.

Investigators said both got into Ospina's truck, with Ospina in the driver's seat and the woman sitting in the back seat. Detectives reported Ospina pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the woman, and then turned the gun on himself, shooting himself in the head.

The woman escaped the truck and ran inside the business to alert patrons, who immediately dialed 911, according to authorities.

Unanswered questions in ongoing case

What we don't know:

Detectives have not released what triggered the argument in the parking lot or whether the firearm used was a personal weapon or agency-issued equipment.

The identity of the female deputy who survived the encounter has not been made public.

Law enforcement service history

The backstory:

Officials said Ospina had served his community as a law enforcement officer for more than seven years.

Records show the Pasco County Sheriff's Office employed Ospina as a deputy sheriff beginning on July 15, 2019.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.