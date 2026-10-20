Photos: ‘Space jellyfish’ light up Bay Area sky after SpaceX launch

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The Brief SpaceX launched its Bandwagon-5 rideshare mission carrying 32 payloads from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Tuesday morning. The early launch created a glowing space jellyfish atmospheric display across the Bay Area as sunlight hit the rocket exhaust. Teams targeted a precision landing on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean following stage separation.



SpaceX launched 32 payloads into orbit aboard its Bandwagon-5 rideshare mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station early Tuesday morning.

Cape Canaveral morning launch

The backstory:

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 7:04 a.m. Tuesday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Skywatchers across the Bay Area spotted a glowing space jellyfish effect high above ground shortly after liftoff. Sunlight struck the expanding exhaust plume while ground observers remained in darkness. The Bandwagon-5 mission carries 32 payloads, including cubesats, microsatellites and reentry vehicles.

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Booster landing plan

Dig deeper:

Tuesday's launch marked the 19th flight for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster. The booster previously supported Crew-9, Firefly Blue Ghost Mission 1, Fram2 and several Starlink missions. Teams targeted a precision landing on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean following stage separation.