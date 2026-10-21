Pinellas County school bus crash: 7 students hurt in Clearwater

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The Brief A school bus carrying 50 students and staff crashed into a pole Wednesday while exiting a parking lot in Clearwater. Seven students were taken to local hospitals for evaluation, with officials reporting all injuries were minor. Pinellas County Schools is actively notifying parents of the students who were on board.



Seven students were taken to the hospital following a Pinellas County school bus crash in Clearwater on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Clearwater first responders.

Clearwater school bus crash

What we know:

Officials say the crash happened at 12:48 p.m. as the bus was leaving a parking lot across from Coachman Park after a concert at The BayCare Sound. While turning to exit, reports say the bus hit a pole, damaging its passenger side and one of its tires.

First responders said they evaluated everyone on the bus, which was carrying 50 students and staff members. Seven students were taken to local hospitals as a precaution for further medical treatment, though officials said all reported injuries were minor.

According to officials, Pinellas County Schools is in the process of notifying parents of all students involved.

Bus collision details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what caused the driver to hit the pole.