President Trump holds midterm rally in Florida: Here’s what to know
FORT MYERS, Fla. - President Donald Trump is scheduled to address Florida voters during a midterm election rally in Fort Myers on Friday afternoon.
Florida midterm rally
What we know:
President Donald Trump is returning to Southwest Florida to headline a midterm rally at Alico Arena on the Florida Gulf Coast University campus. Programming begins at 12:30 p.m., with Trump set to speak at 2 p.m. to rally support for candidates like U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds.
Florida GOP Chairman Evan Power emphasized the importance of turnout, stating that Trump is fighting for lower taxes, no tax on tips or overtime, and no tax on Social Security benefits.
What you can do:
Click here for tickets.
Event security and details
What we don't know:
It remains unclear how local traffic congestion will impact surrounding areas as early voting continues across the state.
Florida voter turnout
Local perspective:
Early voting is already active in many counties across the state. Party leaders stress that every vote counts.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a Republican National Committee event notice and statements from Florida GOP Chairman Evan Power.