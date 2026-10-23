President Trump holds midterm rally in Florida: Here’s what to know

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The Brief President Donald Trump is speaking at a Republican National Committee midterm rally at Alico Arena in Fort Myers on Friday. The event aims to boost turnout for Republican candidates, including gubernatorial candidate Rep. Byron Donalds, ahead of Election Day. Doors open for the rally at 10:30 a.m. and main programming starts at 12:30 p.m.



President Donald Trump is scheduled to address Florida voters during a midterm election rally in Fort Myers on Friday afternoon.

Florida midterm rally

What we know:

President Donald Trump is returning to Southwest Florida to headline a midterm rally at Alico Arena on the Florida Gulf Coast University campus. Programming begins at 12:30 p.m., with Trump set to speak at 2 p.m. to rally support for candidates like U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds.

Florida GOP Chairman Evan Power emphasized the importance of turnout, stating that Trump is fighting for lower taxes, no tax on tips or overtime, and no tax on Social Security benefits.

What you can do:

Click here for tickets.

Event security and details

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how local traffic congestion will impact surrounding areas as early voting continues across the state.

Florida voter turnout

Local perspective:

Early voting is already active in many counties across the state. Party leaders stress that every vote counts.