Rays-Brewers World Series: Why sportsbooks are bracing for huge losses

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The Brief The Rays and Brewers entered the season as long shots, leaving sportsbooks facing major World Series payouts. A $100 preseason bet on the Rays could earn $8,000 in profit if Tampa Bay wins its first championship. Hard Rock Bet reports strong support for the Rays in Florida, while larger wagers on Milwaukee increase its financial risk.



A $100 preseason bet on the Tampa Bay Rays could turn into an $8,000 profit. Their unlikely World Series matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers has some sportsbooks bracing for massive payouts.

Preseason betting odds

What we know:

Both teams entered the season as long shots to win the championship. According to DraftKings, Tampa Bay opened at 80-to-1 odds, ranking 22nd out of 30 MLB teams, while Milwaukee started at 35-to-1, ranking 14th.

A $100 preseason wager on the Rays would net an $8,000 profit if Tampa Bay wins its first title. If the Rays capture the championship, they will tie the 1991 Minnesota Twins for the longest preseason underdog to win a World Series, according to SportsOddsHistory.com.

Sportsbook financial risks

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet determined the exact total dollar loss sportsbooks will face across all betting markets once the series concludes.

At Hard Rock Bet, Florida's only authorized online sports betting provider, 21.2% of in-state World Series futures tickets backed the Rays, compared to less than 8% in other states. However, bettors backing Milwaukee are wagering more than double the average Rays wager, creating a financial bind for the operator regardless of which team wins.

Series game lines

By the numbers:

Heading into Game 1 in Milwaukee, the Brewers are favored on the moneyline at -164, while Tampa Bay sits at +135. For the overall series, Milwaukee is a -160 favorite and Tampa Bay is a +140 underdog.

The Game 1 over/under is set at 6 runs, with pitchers Drew Rasmussen and Jacob Misiorowski projected to take the mound.