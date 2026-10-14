Rays even ALCS with 3-1 win over Guardians in Game 2

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The Brief The Rays beat the Guardians 3-1 Tuesday night to tie the American League Championship Series at one game apiece. Freddy Peralta threw six scoreless innings, including a career-high 99.4 mph pitch. Game 3 is Thursday night in Cleveland.



The Rays are three wins away from the World Series after evening the American League Championship Series with a 3-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians.

Tampa Bay’s victory Tuesday night at Tropicana Field tied the best-of-seven series at one game apiece.

Rays ALCS Game 2 victory

What we know:

Freddy Peralta delivered the start Tampa Bay needed, throwing six scoreless innings while allowing four hits and striking out six.

Peralta relied heavily on his fastball, throwing it 71 times in 99 pitches. His fastest pitch reached 99.4 mph, the hardest pitch of his major league career.

"It’s no secret that I trust in my fastball a lot and it’s my best pitch," Peralta said after the game.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Peralta helped set the tone.

" I felt like we tipped our hand a little bit with the announcers before the game and even our PA, calling him 'Fastball Freddy'. That told everybody what was coming," said Cash afterward. "But when you got a fastball that's with that velocity, that type of carry through the zone, when you're talking 97, 98, 99 miles an hour, 20-plus inches of carry, that's a very tough pitch to square up and definitely when he's pitching right at the belt or just above."

Rays capitalize on Cleveland mistake

Tampa Bay scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning.

The inning stayed alive after a video review overturned a double-play call involving Victor Mesa Jr. Mesa later advanced to third when Guardians third baseman José Ramírez failed to cover the bag on what could have been an inning-ending double play.

Ben Williamson followed with a ground ball that went through Ramírez’s legs and into the outfield, allowing Mesa to score.

Liam Hicks then drove in two more runs with a single to right-center field.

All three Rays runs were unearned.

Cash said Tampa Bay was able to take advantage of a rare defensive mistake from one of baseball’s best third basemen.

"José Ramírez is as good as any third baseman there is in the game," Cash said. "We were fortunate to maybe catch a break there, but once you catch a break, it’s kind of what you do with it."

Tampa Bay trade acquisition

The backstory:

Peralta was acquired by Tampa Bay from the New York Mets at the trade deadline.

He's been arguably the best mid-season acquisition in baseball going 5-2 with a 3.25 ERA in 10 regular-season starts for the Rays after posting a 4.99 ERA with New York.

He said the trade helped him regain his confidence.

"When I got traded here, I just felt different," Peralta said. "For some reason, I got here and I feel like myself again."

The Rays lost Game 1 of the series 7-3 after Cleveland rallied late.

Game 3 pitching matchup

What's next:

Game 3 is Thursday night in Cleveland.

Rays right-hander Griffin Jax is expected to start against Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.