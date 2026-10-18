Rays fans celebrate ALCS Game 5 win at Tropicana Field watch party

The Brief Hundreds of Rays fans gathered at Tropicana Field to watch Game 5 of the ALCS on the big screen. Families enjoyed activities, giveaways and photo opportunities while cheering on Tampa Bay. Fans can return to the Trop for Game 6, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and first pitch scheduled for 8 p.m.



Rays fans brought the postseason energy back to Tropicana Field, even as the team played on the road in Cleveland.

Tropicana Field ALCS Watch Party

The backstory:

From first-time attendees to lifelong fans, people filled the stands and took to the field to watch the Rays battle for and score the lead in the ALCS.

For Cesar Larios Sr. and his son, Cesar Larios Jr., cheering on Tampa Bay is a family tradition. Watching the team together made the experience even more meaningful.

Larios Sr. said, "I think we're going to win the whole thing. Absolutely. We can do it. We have the guys. We got the Rays magic."

Tampa Fan Experience Activities

Local perspective:

The watch party offered more than just a chance to follow the game. Families could play catch on the field, get their faces painted, collect giveaways and take photos with Rays mascots Raymond and DJ Kitty.

The activities gave fans a chance to experience the postseason atmosphere together without traveling to Cleveland.

Game 6 Schedule and Details

What's next:

Fans are expected back at Tropicana Field for Game 6 of the ALCS. Rally towels will be waiting on each seat, doors open at 5 p.m., and first pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m.