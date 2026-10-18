Rays fans celebrate ALCS Game 5 win at Tropicana Field watch party
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - Rays fans brought the postseason energy back to Tropicana Field, even as the team played on the road in Cleveland.
Tropicana Field ALCS Watch Party
The backstory:
From first-time attendees to lifelong fans, people filled the stands and took to the field to watch the Rays battle for and score the lead in the ALCS.
For Cesar Larios Sr. and his son, Cesar Larios Jr., cheering on Tampa Bay is a family tradition. Watching the team together made the experience even more meaningful.
Larios Sr. said, "I think we're going to win the whole thing. Absolutely. We can do it. We have the guys. We got the Rays magic."
Tampa Fan Experience Activities
Local perspective:
The watch party offered more than just a chance to follow the game. Families could play catch on the field, get their faces painted, collect giveaways and take photos with Rays mascots Raymond and DJ Kitty.
The activities gave fans a chance to experience the postseason atmosphere together without traveling to Cleveland.
Game 6 Schedule and Details
What's next:
Fans are expected back at Tropicana Field for Game 6 of the ALCS. Rally towels will be waiting on each seat, doors open at 5 p.m., and first pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m.
The Source: The information in this story came from FOX 13 reporting from the Tropicana Field watch party, including interviews with Rays fans and information about the Game 6 fan experience.