Rays return to Tampa Bay down 0-2 in World Series: What fans need to know for Game 3

article

The Brief Tampa Bay Rays return home to Tropicana Field facing a 2-0 deficit against the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee captured a 5-4 comeback victory Saturday after Tampa Bay built an early four-run lead. Game 3 is set for Monday at 8 p.m., with national television coverage broadcast on FOX.



The Tampa Bay Rays are coming home with their backs against the wall as the World Series shifts to Tropicana Field on Monday night.

The Rays trail the Milwaukee Brewers two games to none after a heartbreaking 5-4 loss Saturday night. Tampa Bay will look to turn the series around in front of its home crowd as the teams prepare for Game 3 of the Fall Classic.

First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, with the game airing nationally on FOX with details on how to watch here.

Rays look to bounce back after tough Game 2 loss

The backstory:

Tampa Bay appeared to be in control Saturday, jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. But Milwaukee came back for a 5-4 victory.

The Rays had a chance to tie the game in the ninth inning, putting the tying run at third base, but couldn't bring him home.

Now, the Rays face a pivotal Game 3. A win would give the Rays a chance to build momentum on their home field. Another loss would put Milwaukee one victory away from its first World Series championship.

A big opportunity at Tropicana Field

Local perspective:

The series now moves to St. Petersburg for Games 3 and 4, with a potential Game 5 also scheduled at Tropicana Field.

Tampa Bay showed it can put runs on the board against Milwaukee, but the Brewers have demonstrated they can fight their way back.

The Rays are making their third World Series appearance, following trips to the Fall Classic in 2008 and 2020. The franchise is still searching for its first championship.

Milwaukee is also seeking its first World Series title, making this year's match-up an opportunity for either team to make franchise history.

World Series schedule

What's next:

Game 3 is scheduled for Monday at 8 p.m. ET at Tropicana Field. Game 4 will follow Tuesday night, also at 8 p.m. If necessary, Game 5 will be played Wednesday in St. Petersburg.

With the series shifting to their home field, the Rays will look to give Tampa Bay fans a reason to believe a comeback is still possible.

Game 3 - Monday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m. | Milwaukee Brewers at Rays

Game 4 - Tuesday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m. | Milwaukee Brewers at Rays

Game 5 - Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m. | Milwaukee Brewers at Rays *If needed

Game 6 - Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m. | Tampa Bay Rays at Brewers *If needed

Game 7 - Saturday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m. | Tampa Bay Rays at Brewers *If needed