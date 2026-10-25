Ric Flair recovering after fall outside Tampa restaurant: 'I will be okay!'

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The Brief Wrestling legend Ric Flair is recovering after a fall outside a Tampa restaurant sent him to the hospital, according to TMZ. The 77-year-old reportedly suffered cuts to his head and eye before being transported by ambulance to Tampa General Hospital. The incident happened hours after Flair canceled a trip to Seattle because of a leg blood clot.



Wrestling legend Ric Flair says he is focused on healing and recovery after a fall outside a Tampa restaurant sent him to the hospital.

Ric Flair Tampa fall recovery

What they're saying:

Flair, 77, shared a photo Saturday showing him wearing a patch over his right eye and thanked the doctors and staff at Tampa General Hospital for treating him.

"I am focused on my healing and recovery right now. I will be okay!" Flair wrote in a social media post.

Thank You All For The Messages And Prayers! I Will Get Back To You Each Individually As I Get Stronger. Thank You To All The Tampa General Hospital Staff And Doctors That Put Up With Me Until 4:30am. I Appreciate You All And Thank You For Everything You Did For Me! I Am Focused On My Healing And Recovery Right Now. I Will Be Okay! And Just So You Know For Those Who Were Asking And Wondering, I Don’t Own My Own Facebook Page Anymore. I Apologize For The Reckless Posting Behavior On My Facebook When I Was In The Hospital. It Was Completely Inappropriate! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 24, 2026

What happened to Ric Flair?

The backstory:

According to TMZ, Flair fell outside Wagamama in Tampa on Friday, injuring his head and eye. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Flair said he was at Tampa General Hospital until about 4:30 a.m. Saturday and thanked the medical team for their care.

TMZ reported that Flair was at Wagamama before getting up and walking across the street. According to the outlet, he suddenly fell and suffered cuts to his head and eye.

The fall happened hours after Flair announced he was canceling a scheduled appearance in Seattle because of a blood clot in his leg.

In a social media post Friday, Flair said his doctors had limited his travel to three to four hours because of the clot, preventing him from making the trip.

Flair also said he was scheduled to undergo a procedure on the affected vein and was following his doctors’ advice.

Family and fan reactions

Dig deeper:

Flair's daughter, WWE wrestler Charlotte Flair, also reassured fans about her father's condition.

"Not my dad telling the doctor he fell bc of warrior dropping him on his head … (p.s. he's going to be okay)," Charlotte Flair wrote in a post on X.

Not my dad telling the doctor he fell bc of warrior dropping him on his head… (ps: he’s going to be ok) — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) October 24, 2026

Ric Flair thanked fans for their messages and prayers in his Saturday update, saying he would respond to them individually as he got stronger.

The 16-time world champion, widely known as "The Nature Boy," is one of professional wrestling's most recognizable figures. His career has spanned decades, including prominent runs in WWE and World Championship Wrestling.

Medical recovery and treatment

What's next:

For now, Flair said his priority is recovering from the fall and focusing on his health.