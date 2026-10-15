Sarasota lithium battery fire: Video captures rapid explosion risk

The Brief Lithium-ion battery fires are sparking safety warnings in Sarasota County following 7 structure fires this year. Video from the Sarasota County Fire Department's fire academy shows how fast these batteries can ignite and explode. Fire officials advise checking for warning signs like battery swelling, unusual heat, odors and strange noises.



Sarasota County fire officials are warning the public about the dangers of lithium-ion battery fires after responding to multiple blazes caused by the devices this year.

Sarasota fire video demonstration

What we know:

Video captured during a demonstration at the Sarasota County Fire Department's Fire Academy shows how quickly lithium-ion batteries can ignite. The video shows cells inside the battery repeatedly catching fire and spitting flames, creating an explosion-like reaction.

"One of the challenges is you can’t always tell, but it’s hot inside the cell, so if you have visible fire, that’s easy, but sometimes the cell is so hot inside that it can lay hours, sometimes even days later, so it can be super dangerous as they get that thermal runway," said Assistant Chief of Operations Casey Kelch with the Sarasota County Fire Department.

The Sarasota County Fire Department has responded to seven structure fires this year where lithium-ion batteries either caused or contributed to the blaze. These batteries are commonly found in everyday items such as cellphones, e-bikes, scooters and electric vehicles.

Courtesy: Sarasota County Fire Department

"If you feel the battery is super hot to the touch. It’s a good idea to unplug it and be aware of it, and then if you do have a fire, you need to call 911 right away. Don’t try to waste time putting it out yourself, removing the battery itself, because it can catch on fire while you’re holding it and create an injury, so you need to call us right away, and we can get out and dispose of it properly," said Chief Kelch.

Why you should care:

Damaged lithium-ion batteries can experience thermal runaway, where extreme heat inside the cell causes them to catch fire hours or even days later. Warning signs of a failing battery include swelling, excessive heat, unusual odors, leaking, or popping and hissing noises.

"We’re just trying to draw attention to the incidents and improve safety overall," said Chief Kelch.

What you can do:

Fire officials recommend using the correct chargers designed for your devices rather than aftermarket alternatives. Devices like e-bikes and scooters can still be charged overnight, but users should unplug any battery that feels excessively hot and call 911 immediately if smoke or fire appears.