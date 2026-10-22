Sarasota Military Academy: Students talk to astronaut in orbit

article

The Brief High school students at Sarasota Military Academy spoke directly with an astronaut aboard the International Space Station Thursday. The school was one of only 13 selected nationwide for the amateur radio connection. Radio club members tracked the station using rooftop antennas during the live session.



High school cadets at Sarasota Military Academy made contact with an astronaut on the International Space Station Thursday through an amateur radio link.

High school space call

The backstory:

Cadets in the school's amateur radio club used rooftop antennas to track the International Space Station as it passed overhead. Students took turns asking NASA astronaut Luke Delaney questions about life in orbit.

When student Chris asked how viewing Earth from above changes one's perspective on daily problems, Delaney responded, "Chris, thanks for the question it makes you look at everything with a different perspective. Some of the problems that you thought were big are actually much smaller and just a huge perspective on life at this point over."

Student George described the experience as surreal. "The nerves kicked in, but it was an amazing opportunity," he said. "It was very exciting to talk to somebody through outerspace and a lot was running through my mind, but it was very surreal. I can’t even put the words toward it. It was very surreal."

Instructor John Geimer called the accomplishment a "cumulation of a lot of preparation, a lot of practice and a whole lot of luck." George Becht, who started the club in 2009, said watching the event unfold felt incredible. He said Geimer called him in 2023 to reboot the program. "I said, sure, I just turned 80 for a man in his 80s doing this it is so exciting for me," George said.

Members of the Tamiami Amateur Radio Club from Venice assisted with setting up two ground stations. Steven Phillips noted, "the students did a good job, their practice paid off. The technology all worked off when it all comes together, it’s all good." Becht added, "This school will be known in space on the satelites. We have all the gear we need, we will utilize it and we will learn. This was really a big feat here." Club members have previously communicated with operators in other countries, including Italy.