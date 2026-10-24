Sea of pink fills Raymond James Stadium for annual 'Making Strides Against Breast Cancer' walk

The Brief Participants gathered at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to raise money for breast cancer research and patient support. Medical experts at the event emphasized that detecting breast cancer early remains a crucial component in the fight against the disease. FOX 13's Linda Hurtado, a breast cancer survivor herself, served as the emcee for the annual American Cancer Society walk.



A sea of pink filled Raymond James Stadium this morning as community members gathered with a shared purpose. While every person carried a different story, all were walking toward the same goal: a future without breast cancer.

Community Rallies at Raymond James Stadium

The backstory:

The event marked the American Cancer Society’s annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. The effort focuses on raising funds for vital cancer research as well as providing patient support.

The Importance of Early Detection and Community Support

What they're saying:

During the event, doctors stressed that early detection remains an important part of the fight against breast cancer.

For FOX 13’s very own Linda Hurtado, the walk is personal. As a breast cancer survivor herself, Hurtado served as today's emcee for the event.

Every step taken today served as a reminder of the community's strength and its commitment to making a difference in the fight against breast cancer, bringing everyone one step closer to a cure.