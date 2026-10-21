Selmon Expressway expansion: Two-year road closure begins in Tampa

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The Brief The South Selmon Capacity Project has begun in Tampa, as traffic on the Selmon Expressway has surged over the last decade. As part of the project, crews are closing South Tampa Street at East Brorein Street in downtown Tampa for the next two years. A temporary eastbound lane on East Brorein Street will redirect traffic toward Franklin Street.



A two-year road closure has begun in downtown Tampa, as construction crews work to expand the Selmon Expressway.

Selmon Expressway Traffic Surge

By the numbers:

The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) says traffic on the Selmon Expressway has grown by more than 80% over the last 10 years.

To address the congestion, THEA started work on the South Selmon Capacity Project. The 4.5-mile project stretches from west of Himes Avenue to east of Florida Avenue and will widen the expressway to six lanes.

South Tampa Street Closure

What we know:

Crews are closing South Tampa Street at East Brorein Street for the next two years to install support pillars required for the expressway expansion.

During construction, drivers on East Brorein will lose access to the far-left lane, between South Morgan Street and South Florida Avenue.

That lane will be used as a temporary thruway to connect drivers to Franklin Street and the Tampa Convention Center's upper loading docks.

Crews are placing detour signs and barricades throughout the area to direct drivers around the construction.

The City of Tampa says the $362 million project is funded by THEA toll revenues.

Unanswered Expressway Project Details

What we don't know:

Representatives from the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority have not yet responded to requests for additional comment regarding the construction timeline.

What you can do:

Drivers traveling eastbound on East Brorein Street can take a temporary lane detouring traffic toward Franklin Street and the upper loading docks at the Tampa Convention Center.

The Tampa Convention Center parking garage will stay open during construction.