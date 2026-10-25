Tropicana Field security rules: What World Series fans need to know

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The Brief Fans heading to Tropicana Field for the World Series must follow strict clear-bag policies or face being turned away at the gate. Security will turn away nontransparent backpacks, large bags, and outside food and beverages, with limited exceptions for sealed water. Tropicana Field does not provide on-site storage lockers, requiring attendees to return prohibited items to their vehicles.



Fans heading to Tropicana Field this week for the World Series should check their bags before leaving home. The Tampa Bay Rays' clear-bag policy remains in effect for the 2026 postseason, and fans with prohibited bags or other items could be turned away at the gates.

The Rays are hosting the Milwaukee Brewers for Game 3 of the World Series on Monday, Oct. 26, and Game 4 on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. First pitch for both games is scheduled for 8 p.m. A potential Game 5 would be played Wednesday, Oct. 28, also at 8 p.m. The team encourages fans to review the ballpark's security rules before arriving to help avoid delays at the entrances.

What is Tropicana Field's clear-bag policy?

Only transparent bags that meet the Rays' size requirements are allowed inside Tropicana Field, with limited exceptions.

Fans may bring:

One clear bag: The bag must be made of clear plastic, vinyl or soft PVC, have a single compartment and measure no more than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. Handles and straps are allowed.

One small clutch, wallet or fanny pack: The bag does not have to be clear, but it must have a single pocket and measure no more than 5 inches by 7 inches.

One clear plastic storage bag: A reusable, clear storage bag up to 1 gallon in size is permitted.

The policy does not allow backpacks, luggage, computer bags, camera bags, briefcases or other nontransparent bags. Hard-sided bags, boxes and containers are also prohibited.

Exceptions include bags used exclusively to carry necessary medical equipment and diaper or infant bags measuring no more than 16 inches by 8 inches by 16 inches when accompanied by a baby or toddler.

Fans should not assume they can store a prohibited bag at the stadium. The Rays say there are no storage options for bags that do not meet the policy. Fans may be asked to return prohibited items to their vehicles or be denied entry.

What items are prohibited at Tropicana Field?

Security screening is conducted before fans enter the ballpark. In addition to prohibited bags, the Rays list several items that cannot be brought inside, including:

Weapons, including firearms and knives

Fireworks and other explosives

Aerosol cans and chemical sprays larger than 0.6 ounce

Drones, radio-controlled devices and lasers

Audio speakers, air horns, whistles and other excessively loud noisemakers

Bats, poles, selfie sticks and other items that could pose a safety risk

Hard-sided coolers, boxes and cases

Wrapped packages

Skateboards, rollerblades and hoverboards

Pets, except service animals

Brooms longer than 36 inches are prohibited. Other items may also be rejected if security determines they pose a risk or cannot be adequately screened.

The Rays say prohibited items will not be stored. Fans may have to return them to their vehicles or discard them.

Can fans bring food and drinks into Tropicana Field?

Outside food and beverages generally are not allowed inside the ballpark, but there are limited exceptions.

Each ticketed fan may bring one sealed bottle of water measuring 20 ounces or less. Fans may also bring an empty, plastic refillable bottle or cup to use at stadium hydration stations.

Glass, metal, ceramic and stainless steel bottles are prohibited. Alcoholic beverages cannot be brought into the stadium.

Exceptions to the outside-food policy may be made for food needed for medical reasons or child care.

What are Tropicana Field's fan conduct rules?

The Rays' fan code of conduct applies throughout the ballpark. Fans must sit in their ticketed seats, stay out of restricted areas and avoid interfering with play by entering the field or throwing objects onto it.

The stadium is smoke-free. Tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, vaping devices and chewing tobacco, are prohibited on the property.

The team also prohibits threatening, derogatory or obscene language and behavior. Violations of the fan code of conduct can result in a warning, ejection, denial of future entry or arrest.

Fans are also reminded to stay alert for bats, balls and other objects that may enter the stands.

How can fans prepare for security screening?

What you can do:

Fans can help make entry smoother by checking their bags and belongings before heading to the stadium.

The Rays recommend reviewing the full list of permitted and prohibited items before arriving. Fans should also have their mobile tickets ready and allow extra time to get through security and enter the ballpark.

For the full list of rules, visit the Rays' official Tropicana Field safety and security page.