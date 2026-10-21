Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers: World Series matchup divides Davenport newlyweds

The Brief A Davenport couple who bonded over their love of baseball will now be cheering on their respective teams in the World Series. Rebekah Weidenbach, a Milwaukee Brewers fan, and Abner Torres, a Tampa Bay Rays fan, got married on Sunday. The couple's wedding featured different nods to their favorite sport of baseball.



A newly married Davenport couple is putting their fresh wedding vows to the test after learning their opposing baseball teams will face off in the World Series.

Davenport Couple's World Series Rivalry

The backstory:

Rebekah Weidenbach grew up about a mile from the Milwaukee Brewers' ballpark, so America's past time became one of her own favorite past times.

More than a thousand miles away, Abner Torres, who grew up in Davenport, shared that passion. Although, he spent his childhood going to Tropicana Field to cheer on the Tampa Bay Rays.

"It brings people together first and foremost, which I'm, you know, really happy about," he said.

Rebekah moved to Florida in 2017. Eventually, she met Abner while working together at Walt Disney World.

"We actually started officially dating two weeks before the world shut down in 2020," she said. "So, we were really bummed that year, obviously, because baseball looked different."

Their relationship withstood the test, as they bonded over their love of the sport. Last year, the two got engaged.

"We knew that, I guess, obviously, going into the playoffs, that there was a chance it could happen, but it was kind of more of like a joke, like, 'Oh, what if we end up playing each other'," Rebekah said.

Baseball-Themed Wedding Details

Big picture view:

The couple integrated their passion for baseball into their wedding on Sunday, which they called "Opening Day".

They entered their reception wearing their respective jerseys.

"Each table was associated with a team that was a team that we have been to their stadium or spring training facility," Rebekah said. "And so, our seating chart looked like a starting lineup."

On Sunday, thankfully for Rebekah, the Brewers had already stamped their ticket to the World Series. But the Rays were still in the hunt, as they continued the ALCS series against the Cleveland Guardians.

"I'm like, if they lose this game, then I'm going to be stressed around the wedding," Abner said. "Like, we could get eliminated on our wedding day."

The Rays secured their spot in the World Series on Monday.

Managing a House Divided

What they're saying:

The couple joked about watching the World Series as opposing fans.

"I really want the Rays to win," Abner said. "She really wants the Brewers to win. But at the end of the day, one of us, one of us is going to be happy. One of us will be heartbroken for like a day or two, and then we'll be happy for the other."