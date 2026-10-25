Tampa Bay Rays World Series roster: Players to know

The Brief The Tampa Bay Rays World Series roster changes include left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger returning to bolster the bullpen ahead of Game 3 against the Milwaukee Brewers. Third baseman Junior Caminero and designated hitter Yandy Díaz anchor the lineup as Tampa Bay tries to rebound from an 0-2 deficit at Tropicana Field. Former Brewer Freddy Peralta prepares to make his series debut as the starting pitcher in Game 3 after capturing ALCS MVP honors.



The Tampa Bay Rays are looking to rally at home in their quest for the franchise’s first World Series championship. Here’s the 26-man roster that will determine whether the team can complete the comeback against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Tampa Bay Rays World Series roster

The backstory:

The Rays dropped Games 1 and 2 to the Milwaukee Brewers on the road, putting Tampa Bay in an early hole as the series shifts to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg for Games 3 and 4.

The Rays announced their World Series roster Oct. 23, making one change from the American League Championship Series group that defeated the Cleveland Guardians. Left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger returned to the roster, replacing right-handed pitching prospect Brody Hopkins.

Tampa Bay is making its third World Series appearance and first since 2020. The Rays and Brewers are both chasing the first World Series title in their respective franchises' histories.

Here's a look at the Rays' complete World Series roster and some of the players to watch as the series continues at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

Junior Caminero, third baseman

Junior Caminero is one of the Rays' biggest offensive threats. The 23-year-old slugger hit 42 home runs and drove in 101 runs during the 2026 regular season, batting .276 with an .884 OPS.

In Game 1, Caminero hit a ball at 112.7 mph and drew a walk, showing his power even as the Rays fell 3-2. In Game 2, he collected a hit, scored a run and drove in another as Tampa Bay lost 5-4. The Rays will need his bat to help them climb back into the series.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - OCTOBER 19: Junior Caminero #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning during Game Six of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guard Expand

Caminero delivered a crucial moment in the Rays' American League Championship Series-clinching victory over Cleveland, hitting a two-run homer in the seventh inning of Game 6. Tampa Bay went on to win 7-3, securing its place in the World Series.

Caminero's power gives the Rays a dangerous middle-of-the-order bat as they pursue their first championship.

Yandy Díaz, designated hitter

Yandy Díaz brings experience and a connection to the Rays' last trip to the World Series. He is the only player on Tampa Bay's 2026 World Series roster who was also part of the team's 2020 World Series squad.

Díaz has had a difficult start to the Fall Classic. In Game 2, he came to the plate with a chance to extend Tampa Bay's rally in the ninth inning, but Brewers reliever Aaron Ashby struck him out to end the game. The Rays lost 5-4 after leading 4-0 in the first inning.

Díaz hit .293 with 22 home runs and 85 RBIs during the regular season, recording 180 hits. The veteran also delivered a key blow in the ALCS clincher, hitting a two-run homer in the eighth inning against Cleveland. His combination of contact hitting and power makes him a key part of Tampa Bay's lineup, while his experience gives him a unique perspective on the franchise's latest championship opportunity.

Freddy Peralta, starting pitcher

Freddy Peralta has emerged as one of Tampa Bay's most important postseason players after joining the Rays during the season. The right-hander spent the first eight seasons of his major league career with Milwaukee before being traded to the Rays in 2026.

That history adds another layer to the World Series matchup: Peralta now faces the organization where he established himself as a major league starter.

Peralta has not pitched in the first two games of the World Series. The Rays are expected to turn to him for Game 3 at Tropicana Field, giving the right-hander a chance to face his former team with Tampa Bay trailing 2-0 in the series.

Peralta earned American League Championship Series MVP honors after helping Tampa Bay eliminate Cleveland. He went 2-0 with a 1.08 ERA in four postseason appearances entering the World Series, recording 12 strikeouts over 16 2/3 innings.

The former Brewer allowed one run over 5 1/3 innings in the ALCS-clinching win and also delivered six scoreless innings in Game 2 of the series. His performance gives the Rays a proven option as they navigate the World Series rotation.

Drew Rasmussen, starting pitcher

Drew Rasmussen is another key piece of Tampa Bay's rotation. He is one of the team's three designated starting pitchers on the World Series roster, alongside Peralta and Nick Martinez.

The right-hander allowed six hits and three earned runs while striking out four over 3 2/3 innings. The Rays jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, but Rasmussen and the bullpen could not hold it as the Brewers rallied for a 5-4 victory.

Rasmussen has a history with Milwaukee, which drafted him before he joined the Rays organization. He has since become an important part of Tampa Bay's pitching staff.

The Rays will rely on their starting pitchers to limit Milwaukee's offense and provide opportunities for the bullpen to close out games.

Bryan Baker, relief pitcher

Bryan Baker gives Tampa Bay an experienced late-inning option. He established himself as the Rays' closer during the 2026 season and finished the regular season with 41 saves and a 1.44 ERA.

Baker's role could be especially important in a World Series where close games can turn on a single pitch. Tampa Bay will need its bullpen to protect leads and help bridge the gap between its starters and the final outs.

Complete Tampa Bay Rays World Series roster

The Rays are carrying 12 pitchers and 14 position players for the World Series.

Pitchers

Bryan Baker

Cam Booser

Garrett Cleavinger

Griffin Jax

Kevin Kelly

Nick Martinez

Steven Matz

Freddy Peralta

Drew Rasmussen

Ian Seymour

Cole Sulser

Tyler Wells

Catchers

Nick Fortes

Liam Hicks

Infielders

Jonathan Aranda

Junior Caminero

Jorge Mateo

Richie Palacios

Taylor Walls

Ben Williamson

Outfielders

Jonny DeLuca

Victor Mesa Jr.

Cedric Mullins

Chandler Simpson

Ryan Vilade

Designated hitter

Yandy Díaz

What's next for the Rays?

What's next:

Tampa Bay is looking to turn its third World Series appearance into the franchise's first championship. The team previously reached the Fall Classic in 2008 and 2020, losing both times.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 19: Junior Caminero #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Guardians in game six of the American League Championship Series at Tropicana Field on October 19, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. Expand

The Rays will host the Brewers for Games 3 and 4 at Tropicana Field, with a potential Game 5 also scheduled in St. Petersburg. The remaining games in the series will be played at the home of whichever team is still alive, if necessary.

For Tampa Bay, the path to a title will depend on the production of its key bats, the performance of its starting rotation and the ability of its bullpen to close out tight games.