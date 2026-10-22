Man charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbing, carjacking in Tampa: HCSO

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The Brief A 38-year-old man faces an attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing a victim multiple times in Tampa on Tuesday. Deputies said Yoandry Hernandez Penton attacked the victim, stole their car, and was later arrested Wednesday. The victim was taken to a local hospital and remains in serious condition following the brutal attack, authorities said.



A man was critically injured Tuesday afternoon after an attacker repeatedly stabbed him, searched his pockets, and stole his vehicle in Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Tampa Police Investigation

What we know:

Deputies say they responded to a call at 2:58 p.m. on Tuesday in the 12000 block of North Central Avenue in Tampa, where they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. HCSO said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage showing 38-year-old Yoandry Hernandez Penton repeatedly stabbing the victim with a knife, striking him in the face, and rummaging through his pockets. After the assault, deputies said Hernandez Penton got into the victim's vehicle and drove away from the scene at a high rate of speed.

Investigators said they later found the abandoned vehicle in the 6000 block of North Hubert Avenue. Deputies said additional surveillance video captured Hernandez Penton exiting the vehicle and walking away from the area.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant and found Hernandez Penton on foot Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Hillsborough Avenue. Authorities took him into custody.

Hernandez Penton faces charges of attempted murder in the first degree with a weapon, grand theft motor vehicle, and possession of cocaine.

Hillsborough Sheriff Statement

What they're saying:

"This was a brutal and relentless attack that left a victim with life-threatening injuries," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Our detectives moved quickly to identify the suspect, secure critical evidence, and take him into custody."

Unanswered Case Details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or provided updates on potential motives behind the attack. It remains unclear whether Hernandez Penton and the victim knew each other prior to the incident.