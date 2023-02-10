Divers Down Pollution Project inspiring community members to make a difference

The Divers Down Pollution Project started out simply as a club where friends would pick up trash on the beach before moving into one of the main passions: diving.

What makes the Divers Down Pollution Project so unique is the fact that they decided to focus on the diving aspect, because as diving hobbyists they were encountering vast amounts of trash on the seafloor that people were not aware of.

Thomas Larrison, co-founder of divers down pollution project says, "The diving aspect is critical, when we pull plastic out of a harbor or a marina we are the last line of defense that plastic ever had before it gets washed out into the gulf and gets broken down in microplastics."

The project has mobilized local community members and divers alike to take action and collectively make a difference in waterways by removing thousands of pounds of trash.

"At a lot of our events when we are pulling just pounds and pounds of garbage out of the water people are amazed by how stuff is actually down there." Says Brennan Wehrhahn, co-founder of Divers Down Pollution Project.