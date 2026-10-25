Warm, windy weather expected ahead of Rays' World Series Game 3 at Tropicana Field

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The Brief Game 3 weather in St. Petersburg at Tropicana Field brings wind and warm air, with low chances of rain. Wind gusts may approach 30 mph outside the stadium, though the enclosed venue keeps indoor play completely dry. First-pitch temperatures will hover in the mid-70s following afternoon highs that climb into the 80s.



Fans heading to Tropicana Field for Monday night's World Series match up between the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers can expect warm temperatures, breezy conditions and a very low chance of rain.

The forecast calls for afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s before temperatures settle into the mid-70s around the 8 p.m. first pitch.

Winds will be a bigger factor for fans spending time outdoors before the game. Gusts could reach around 30 mph at times, making conditions feel breezy as crowds arrive in St. Petersburg.

What will temperatures feel like at first pitch?

Local perspective:

As of Sunday, the chance of rain around game time is expected to remain very low. The latest forecast points to generally dry conditions Monday night.

Fans should continue to check the forecast before leaving for the ballpark, as conditions can change.

Monday is expected to be warm, with temperatures climbing into the 80s during the afternoon. By the time the game begins at 8 p.m., temperatures should be in the mid-70s.

The breeze may be noticeable for fans walking to the stadium, waiting outside or visiting nearby restaurants before first pitch.

How strong will the winds be?

Winds are expected to remain breezy throughout the day, with occasional gusts approaching 30 mph.

While Tropicana Field's enclosed design offers protection from outdoor weather during the game, fans traveling to and from the stadium may notice the stronger winds.

The bottom line for fans

What's next:

For Monday night's Game 3, the main weather concerns are the wind and warm afternoon temperatures, rather than rain.

Fans can plan for a warm evening, with temperatures in the 70s at first pitch and a low chance of showers.