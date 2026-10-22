World Series: Tampa Bay Rays watch parties at Tropicana Field

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The Brief The Tampa Bay Rays will host fan watch parties at Tropicana Field for Game 1 & Game 2 of the 2026 World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Tickets: Watch party tickets are $10 for general admission. A buffet ticket is $35, and the all-inclusive ticket is $60. Parking starts at $5. Games 1 & 2: The Brewers host Game 1 & Game 2 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Oct. 23 & 24. Games 3 & 4: The Rays will host Game 3 & Game 4 at The Trop, Oct. 26 & 27.



The Tampa Bay Rays will host official watch parties at Tropicana Field for road games during the 2026 World Series run against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Rays World Series watch parties at Tropicana Field

Timeline:

The Rays will host watch parties for Games 1 & 2 of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Game 1 is Friday night, Oct. 23, and Game 2 is Saturday night, Oct. 24. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Fans will be able to watch the game on the big screen from the turf or their seats. There will be photo ops on the field, family-friendly entertainment and giveaways, raffle prizes, access to the Cownose Clubhouse, and official Tampa Bay Rays merchandise for sale. Food and drink will also be available for purchase.

Schedule:

7 p.m.: Parking lot & gates open

8 p.m. First pitch

Watch party tickets & parking

By the numbers:

Tickets and pre-paid parking can be purchased in advance via the Rays' website.

Tickets start at $10. Parking is $5 and must be purchased in advance, according to the team's website:

$10: General admission

$35: Hall of Fame Bar & Grill Buffet

$60: All-inclusive in Seminole Hard Rock Tampa 162 Landing

General admission includes access to the field and seats, photo ops, entertainment and giveaways, and access to play catch on the field (make sure to bring your own glove).

The buffet ticket includes access to the buffet inside the Hall of Fame Bar (alcohol is not included).

The all-inclusive ticket includes ballpark fare, beer, wine, and soft drinks at the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa 162 Landing and field-level seating.

2026 World Series schedule

Big picture view:

Here is the schedule for the 7-game series, if needed:

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 23 - Rays at Brewers (away)

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 24 - Rays at Brewers (away)

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 26 - Brewers at Rays (home)

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 27 - Brewers at Rays (home)

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 28 - Brewers at Rays (home)

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 30 - Rays at Brewers (away)

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 31 - Rays at Brewers (away)

How to watch the World Series

All games in the 2026 World Series are scheduled to air on FOX and FOX 13 Tampa Bay. Fans can also stream the games through FOX One.

Brewers vs. Rays: First-time World Series champion

Big picture view:

One of the major headlines surrounding the 2026 World Series is that whichever team wins will be a first-time World Series champion.

This is the Rays third time making it to the World Series: 2008, 2020, and now 2026. The Brewers were last in the World Series in 1982.