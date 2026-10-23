World Series bet: Mayors put local pride and charity on line

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The Brief St. Petersburg Mayor Kenneth T. Welch and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson launched a friendly wager for the World Series. The losing mayor must wear the winning team's jersey and tour a prominent local landmark in their city. Both cities are challenging community members to donate to local food banks and homeless shelters during the matchup.



St. Petersburg Mayor Kenneth T. Welch and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson issued a charitable World Series wager Friday to support local non-profit groups.

World Series Mayoral Wager

What we know:

If the Milwaukee Brewers win the World Series, Welch pledged to ride a Harley motorcycle through St. Petersburg and Tampa while wearing a Brewers jersey.

If the Tampa Bay Rays win, Johnson promised to wear a Rays jersey along the Riverwalk in downtown Milwaukee while lighting up downtown in Rays colors.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact timeline or date for when the losing mayor will fulfill the jersey and landmark tour commitments after the series ends.

St. Petersburg Food Bank

What you can do:

St. Petersburg is encouraging residents to support the St. Pete Free Clinic, which operates one of the largest food banks in Pinellas County.

Residents can make monetary or in-kind donations to SPFC, with physical donations accepted at designated drop boxes inside 25 city facilities.

Click here to learn more and make a donation.

Milwaukee Shelter Support

What they're saying:

Milwaukee is challenging its community to help United Way support six local homeless shelters.

"By incorporating a charitable element, everyone in both cities is a winner during this World Series," Johnson said.

Local Product Exchange

The backstory:

Both mayors agreed to exchange local items showcasing their respective communities.

Welch collected items representing local businesses, artists and museums, including Beech Kombucha, Green Bench Brewing Company, Kahwa Coffee, and artwork by Chad Mize and Clancy Riehm.