World Series craft beer battle: St. Pete taprooms rally for Rays vs. Brewers

The Brief Breweries in St. Petersburg are gearing up for the Tampa Bay Rays' World Series matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Local taprooms near Tropicana Field highlight their unique offerings and strong community ties. St. Pete brewers point to year-round shorts weather and "sunshine on tap" as the ultimate edge over Wisconsin.



As the Tampa Bay Rays prepare for Game 1 of the World Series, a different kind of friendly rivalry is happening off the field.

Tampa Bay is getting ready to take on a team literally named the Brewers, but local craft beer makers in St. Petersburg say they are far from intimidated by Milwaukee’s famous brewing history. While Milwaukee may be known as the "Beer Capital of the World," St. Pete’s local taprooms are pouring out plenty of hometown pride — and they have a story of their own to tell.

Tight-knit community near the Trop

Local perspective:

For the breweries cluster-dotted around Tropicana Field, the Rays' postseason run has brought plenty of high energy and loud celebrations.

"Had a blast. I lost my voice last night," said Green Bench Brewing Company co-founder Khristopher Johnson, who went to Game 6 Monday.

The reality of facing a team named after their own profession set in quickly for local staff. But knowing the competition is all part of the game plan.

"I mean, it is the name of the team for a reason," said Mike Harting, the founder of 3 Daughters Brewing.

But, there is strength in numbers — and while each St. Pete brewery operates in its own distinct style, the local craft community remains a tight-knit group united behind the home team.

"There are lots of great breweries around the state, but there are more of them in the greater Tampa Bay area," said Harting. "And I think we're doing absolutely fantastic."

"I do think that one of the things that people maybe don’t realize about our beer scene, is it’s very diverse," Johnson noted. "There are beer styles from pilsners to IPAs to imperial stouts. We have some of the best imperial stouts in the world here in Tampa Bay, which is not necessarily something that people would think of right away."

Sunshine on Tap

The backstory:

While the Milwaukee Brewery is the birthplace of Miller Brewing Co. and is the oldest large-scale operating brewery in the U.S. (think Miller Lite and Coors Light), St. Pete business owners point to an advantage Wisconsin simply can't bottle up: October weather in Tampa Bay.

"Right now, it's incredible outside. People can actually wear shorts," Johnson said. "They're going to wish they played all seven games here in St. Pete, not in Milwaukee."

"I think this is the perfect beer drinking weather," said Matthew O’Connell, general manager at Grand Central Brewhouse. "And this is where everyone in Milwaukee is going to want to be for the next six to eight months."

Welcoming the Competition

What they're saying:

Local taprooms expect to be busy starting Monday, the first Rays’ home game of the World Series.

Make no mistake, St. Pete brewers are rooting for a Rays victory on the field. But if visiting fans from Wisconsin want to stop in and sample what Tampa Bay’s craft beer scene has to offer, local owners say their doors are wide open.

"I found that Wisconsinites are actually really nice people overall, so congratulations on winning the National League Championship Series, but also like, kind of hope you lose," O’Connell told FOX 13.