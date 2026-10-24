World Series Game 2: Tampa Bay Rays starting lineup

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The Brief Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash revealed his starting lineup to face the Milwaukee Brewers for Game 2 of the World Series. Right-handed pitcher Drew Rasmussen takes the mound as Tampa Bay seeks an early offensive spark against Milwaukee's pitching staff. Designated hitter Yandy Díaz leads off an order built with disciplined hitting, speed and middle-of-the-order power.



The Tampa Bay Rays set their starting lineup behind pitcher Drew Rasmussen to battle the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of the 2026 World Series.

The Brewers defeated the Rays, 3-2, during Game 1 on Friday night and lead the series, 1-0.

Tampa Bay Rays starting lineup

The backstory:

Here is a look at the lineup for Game 2 of the World Series at American Field in Milwaukee.

When is Game 3 of the World Series?

What's next:

The Tampa Bay Rays will move back home to St. Petersburg for Game 3 of the World Series against the Brewers. Game 3 is set for Monday night, Oct. 26 at Tropicana Field. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m.

2026 World Series schedule, start times

Timeline:

The Milwaukee Brewers host Games 1 & 2 of the World Series, while the Tampa Bay Rays will host Games 3 & 4. If needed, the Rays host Game 5, while the Brewers host Games 6 & 7.

Game 3 - Monday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m. | Milwaukee Brewers at Rays

Game 4 - Tuesday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m. | Milwaukee Brewers at Rays

Game 5 - Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m. | Milwaukee Brewers at Rays *If needed

Game 6 - Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m. | Tampa Bay Rays at Brewers *If needed

Game 7 - Saturday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m. | Tampa Bay Rays at Brewers *If needed

Both teams are vying for their first-ever World Series title

Big picture view:

Whichever team wins the fall classic becomes the first to do so in their franchise's history.

The Brewers led Major League Baseball with a franchise-record 103 wins in the regular season and finished at or near the top of baseball in a number of key statistical categories.

Tampa Bay had an American League-best 98 wins in the regular season. The Rays reached the World Series twice since the club's inaugural 1998 season, but have never hoisted the Commissioner's Trophy.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

By the numbers:

During this season, the Brewers and the Rays met 3 times – the Brewers won two of those three games, according to MLB.com.

This is the third World Series run for the Rays, who won the American League in 2008, 2020, and now, 2026. This is the Brewers' second trip to the World Series since their first in 1982 (they were part of the American League at the time).