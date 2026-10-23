World Series: How to watch Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 on FOX 13 Tampa Bay

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The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers host the Tampa Bay Rays for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. First pitch: Scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. How to watch: Catch the game right here on FOX 13, or stream via FOX One.



The 2026 World Series is between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers – an already historic match-up as whichever team wins will claim their first-ever Commissioners Trophy.

FOX 13 is your home for the 2026 World Series and the Tampa Bay Rays – and will have all-day coverage ahead of Game 1 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

How to watch the World Series on FOX 13

Don't miss the World Series:

FOX 13 and FOX is your home for the entire 2026 World Series. Whether you get FOX 13 using an over-the-air antenna or through a cable provider, you'll be able to watch the game. You can also subscribe to FOX One to stream FOX programming and the World Series.

Game 1 is set for Friday, Oct. 23. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

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What about the FOX Local app? We cannot stream the World Series there. However, you'll be able to stream Good Day Tampa Bay, Tampa Bay Live, and continuing coverage from FOX 13's news teams in Milwaukee and in Tampa.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers have competed against each other 28 times since 2005 – with the Brewers winning 15 of those games, and the Rays winning 13.

During this season, the Brewers and the Rays met 3 times – the Brewers won two of those three games, according to MLB.com.

Both teams are chasing their first World Series title.

This is the third World Series run for the Rays, who won the American League in 2008, 2020, and now, 2026. This is the Brewers' second trip to the World Series since their first in 1982 (they were part of the American League at the time).

Both teams are vying for their first-ever World Series title

Whichever team wins the fall classic becomes the first to do so in their franchise's history.

The Brewers led Major League Baseball with a franchise-record 103 wins in the regular season and finished at or near the top of baseball in a number of key statistical categories.

Tampa Bay had an American League-best 98 wins in the regular season. The Rays reached the World Series twice since the club's inaugural 1998 season, but have never hoisted the Commissioner's Trophy.