World Series: Meet Raymond, the Tampa Bay Rays mascot

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The Brief The Tampa Bay Rays have three team mascots: Raymond, DJ Kitty, and Stinger. Raymond made his debut during the Rays' inaugural MLB season in 1998. He's described as a sea dog who loves the color blue, baseball, and hot dogs. DJ Kitty was introduced in 2010 and immediately went viral. Stinger was introduced in 2014.



As the Tampa Bay Rays face the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2026 World Series, there will be three characters cheering on the Rays and hyping up the crowds – especially ahead of Games 3 & 4 in Florida.

Raymond's origin story

The backstory:

Raymond's backstory begins in 1998 as scouts for the then-Tampa Bay Devil Rays were on a fishing trip in the Gulf and "spotted a strange-looking animal," who had a taste for hot dogs and hibachi, according to the team's website. He climbed aboard their boat and won them over with his "silly antics." From there, the idea was born to make this sea creature the team's mascot.

What is Raymond – a walrus, a manatee, something else?

While Raymond's face may resemble a walrus and his belly similar to a manatee, he's actually a Sea dog, a "previously undiscovered species of dog."

His official species name: Canus Manta Whatthefluffalus.

Here are some of Raymond's favorite things

According to his official bio, here are some of his favorites:

Color: Blue

Food: Popcorn, cotton candy, and hot dogs

Songs: "Blue" and "Take Me Out to the Ball Game"

Book: One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish

Movie: "The Rookie"

Video Games: MLB The Show, Minecraft, and Backyard Baseball

He likes the Rays, belly dancing, hugs, and high-fives.

Meet Raymond's friends: DJ Kitty & Stinger

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - MAY 20: Tampa Bay Rays mascot DJ Kitty poses for a photo prior to a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field on May 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Over the years, Raymond has welcomed a few more friends to Tropicana Field.

The Tampa Bay Rays first introduced DJ Kitty as part of a viral video that aired in 2010. DJ Kitty was found in the back of Tropicana Field by some dumpsters.

Stinger was introduced in 2014 and serves as the official tour guide of the Rays Touch Tank inside Tropicana Field.