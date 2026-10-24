World Series: Tampa Bay Rays lose to Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2

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The Brief Game 2: The Tampa Bay Rays lost to the Milwaukee Brewers 5 to 4 in Game 2 of the World Series. When is Game 3? Monday, Oct. 26 at American Family Field. First pitch: 8 p.m. How to watch? Catch the entire World Series on FOX 13 or stream via FOX One.



The Tampa Bay Rays lost to the Milwaukee Brewers 5 to 4 on Saturday night at American Family Field.

Next up: Game 3.

When is Game 3 of the World Series?

What's next:

The Tampa Bay Rays will move back home to St. Petersburg for Game 3 of the World Series against the Brewers. Game 3 is set for Monday night, Oct. 26 at Tropicana Field. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m.

2026 World Series schedule, start times

Timeline:

The Milwaukee Brewers hosted Games 1 & 2 of the World Series, while the Tampa Bay Rays will host Games 3 & 4. If needed, the Rays host Game 5, while the Brewers host Games 6 & 7.

Game 3 - Monday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m. | Milwaukee Brewers at Rays

Game 4 - Tuesday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m. | Milwaukee Brewers at Rays

Game 5 - Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m. | Milwaukee Brewers at Rays *If needed

Game 6 - Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m. | Tampa Bay Rays at Brewers *If needed

Game 7 - Saturday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m. | Tampa Bay Rays at Brewers *If needed

Both teams are vying for their first-ever World Series title

Big picture view:

Whichever team wins the fall classic becomes the first to do so in their franchise's history.

The Brewers led Major League Baseball with a franchise-record 103 wins in the regular season and finished at or near the top of baseball in a number of key statistical categories.

Tampa Bay had an American League-best 98 wins in the regular season. The Rays reached the World Series twice since the club's inaugural 1998 season, but have never hoisted the Commissioner's Trophy.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

By the numbers:

During this season, the Brewers and the Rays met 3 times – the Brewers won two of those three games, according to MLB.com.

This is the third World Series run for the Rays, who won the American League in 2008, 2020, and now, 2026. This is the Brewers' second trip to the World Series since their first in 1982 (they were part of the American League at the time).