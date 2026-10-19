World Series ticket prices: Milwaukee seats cost thousands more than St. Petersburg

The Brief World Series tickets in Milwaukee start at more than $2,700 on secondary markets. Tickets for Games 3, 4 and 5 at Tropicana Field start around $1,100. Flying to Milwaukee for Game 1, including airfare, a hotel and a ticket, could cost at least $3,100 per person.



With the Tampa Bay Rays heading to the World Series, fans hoping to follow the team on the road could face a major hit to their wallets.

Ticket prices in Milwaukee are significantly higher than those for the games at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, making the cost of seeing the Rays at home much more affordable by comparison.

Milwaukee World Series cost

By the numbers:

Getting into American Family Field in Milwaukee for Games 1 and 2 starts at more than $2,700 on secondary ticket markets. The high prices come as the Milwaukee Brewers ride a 103-win season into their first World Series appearance since 1982, driving demand among Wisconsin fans.

For Games 3, 4 and 5 at Tropicana Field, tickets start around $1,100. Premium seats can cost as much as $4,800. That means the starting price for a ticket to Game 1 in Milwaukee is more than double the entry-level price for a game in St. Pete.

Travel costs to Milwaukee

Dig deeper:

Airfare may be one of the more affordable parts of the trip for fans traveling from Tampa International Airport.

Direct flights: Friday morning fares start between $130 and $275 one-way.

Flights with a layover: Round-trip fares run around $270 to $410.

Once hotel costs and a ticket are added, fans flying to Milwaukee for Game 1 could spend at least $3,100 per person.

Tropicana Field game costs

Local perspective:

For fans staying in Tampa Bay, catching Game 3 at Tropicana Field could cost a little more than $1,000 per person.

The comparison highlights the significant price difference between traveling north for the opening games and staying local to watch the Rays compete for a World Series title.