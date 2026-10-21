The Brief SeatGeek says Buyer Guarantee means customers won't be left in the lurch by predatory sellers. The company uses direct integration that verifies MLB ticket barcodes before tickets are sold. Tickets are transferred to buyers instantly. The explanation comes after World Cup fans reported last-minute cancellations and undelivered tickets through some secondary marketplaces.



Tampa Bay Rays and other Major League Baseball fans buying tickets through resale platforms may want to understand how those tickets are delivered and what a company's "guarantee" means, particularly after problems reported during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Major League Baseball ticket resale risks

Many fans who purchased World Cup tickets through StubHub are suing the ticket broker after their tickets were canceled or never transferred, in some cases just hours before kickoff. Some were left without replacement tickets after traveling long distances and paying for airfare and hotels.

The issues have led to a proposed class-action lawsuit in New York and an investigation by the Texas Attorney General’s Office. The complaints allege that some tickets were listed even though sellers did not ultimately have tickets to transfer.

StubHub has said its FanProtect Guarantee provides replacement tickets or a full refund, and has attributed many of the problems to issues with FIFA’s ticketing infrastructure.

The snafu has left many sports fans leery of secondary ticket brokers.

With World Series ticket prices surging as Game 1 nears, many fans want to know whether they could face the same fate as World Cup fans.

SeatGeek MLB barcode integration

What they're saying:

SeatGeek is MLB’s official ticket marketplace. The company says it has built its system to ensure fans actually receive the tickets they've purchased.

According to SeatGeek, their platform is directly integrated with MLB clubs’ box offices.

Courtesy: MLB.com

"SeatGeek verifies MLB ticket barcodes," SeatGeek communications representative Cam Papp said. "When a fan purchases an MLB ticket on SeatGeek, we have an integration with the club’s box office to create a new, unique barcode specifically for that buyer. The integration enables instant delivery to the buyer’s SeatGeek account, rather than relying on a seller to manually transfer the ticket before the game."

SeatGeek says the process is intended to reduce the risk that a seller fails to deliver a ticket or tries to transfer the same ticket to multiple buyers.

The company also says its Buyer Guarantee serves as a backstop if a covered problem occurs. Depending on the circumstances, SeatGeek says buyers may receive comparable or better replacement tickets, a refund or — where permitted — a credit.

World Cup ticket lawsuit history

The backstory:

Reports of World Cup ticket problems increased during the tournament as fans said tickets were canceled or failed to transfer through FIFA’s ticketing system.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office said some complaints suggested a pattern of "ghost ticketing," in which sellers list tickets they do not possess and accept payment before later canceling the order.

A proposed class-action lawsuit filed in Manhattan alleges that StubHub failed to deliver tickets purchased by fans. The lawsuit seeks damages for consumers who said refunds did not make up for the cost of travel or the lost opportunity to attend the games.

Fan ticket verification importance

Why you should care:

A refund may return the money paid for a ticket, but it may not replace the experience — especially when fans have already traveled, booked hotels or are attending a sold-out game. The ability for sellers to wait to transfer on some secondary sites has allowed some bad actors to shop for a higher buyer when ticket prices surge.

Direct integration with a team or league ticketing system can give buyers more certainty about whether a ticket exists and whether it can be used at the gate. However, fans should still review the marketplace’s guarantee and delivery terms before buying.

World Series ticket buying tips

What you can do:

Fans purchasing MLB tickets through SeatGeek should monitor their account for the ticket barcode and contact customer support immediately if the ticket is missing, invalid or different from what they purchased.

For high-demand games, buyers should also confirm the delivery method, review the full price before checkout and keep records of the order and any communication with the ticket marketplace.

Purchasing refundable hotel stays and airfare can also reduce friction should issues arise with event tickets. Some credit cards also offer built-in trip insurance when used to book.