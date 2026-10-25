World Series: 6 unique things that make Tropicana Field different

The Brief Tropicana Field's unique stadium features highlight St. Petersburg's indoor ballpark as the World Series shifts south for Games 3 and 4. The dome features a 10,000-gallon live stingray touch tank, two golden commemorative home run seats and four suspended catwalks that affect in-game play. Fans can also explore three team mascots, specialty dining clubs and an all-dirt basepath artificial turf playing surface beneath the slanted roof.



With the World Series shifting to St. Petersburg, baseball fans will get a look inside one of Major League Baseball’s most unusual ballparks. Tropicana Field is known for more than its indoor setting — from a touch tank filled with live stingrays to golden seats honoring Rays history and catwalks that can change the outcome of a play.

Tropicana Field unique stadium features

The backstory:

The Tampa Bay Rays are hosting the Milwaukee Brewers for Games 3 and 4 of the 2026 World Series, with a potential Game 5 also scheduled at the Trop. Here are six features that make the stadium stand out.

1. Fans can touch live stingrays

One of Tropicana Field’s most unusual attractions is the Rays Touch Tank, a 35-foot-long, 10,000-gallon exhibit near the right-center field wall.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - APRIL 06: A cownose stingray swims in the outfield Tampa Bay Rays Touch Experience prior to the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Monday, April 6, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo b Expand

The tank houses cownose rays and was created through a partnership with The Florida Aquarium. Fans can get an up-close look at the marine animals and, when permitted, gently touch them as part of the educational experience.

The exhibit opened in 2006 and is considered the first of its kind at a professional sports venue. It offers visitors a distinctly Tampa Bay experience without leaving the ballpark.

2. Two golden seats commemorate Rays history

Look closely at the seating bowl and you’ll find two golden seats marking historic moments in franchise history.

Section 148: Marks where Wade Boggs hit the first home run in Rays franchise history.

Section 144: Marks where Boggs’ 3,000th career hit — also a home run — landed.

Boggs, a Hall of Famer, reached both milestones while playing for Tampa Bay. The seats offer fans a small but memorable connection to the team's history.

3. The roof and catwalks are part of the game

Tropicana Field’s slanted, fixed roof is one of its defining features. The structure is supported by four circular catwalks suspended above the field, and a ball striking one can affect how a play is ruled.

The rules depend on which catwalk a fair ball hits:

Lower two catwalks, C and D: A fair ball that hits either is a home run.

Upper two catwalks, A and B: A fair ball that hits either remains in play.

Ball resting on an upper catwalk: It is ruled a ground-rule double.

Foul ball hitting a catwalk: The ball is dead.

The catwalks have come into play during major league games and can make routine flyballs a little more complicated. The fixed roof also means games at the Trop are played indoors, regardless of the weather outside.

4. The Rays have three mascots

The Rays bring three distinct characters to the ballpark to entertain fans: Raymond, DJ Kitty and Stinger.

Raymond: The team's fuzzy blue mascot, officially described as a Seadog.

DJ Kitty: A cat character known for bringing music and energy to the crowd. DJ Kitty first appeared in a viral video in 2010.

Stinger: A cownose stingray mascot who serves as the tour guide for the Rays Touch Tank.

The team’s ballpark guide says fans can meet Raymond and DJ Kitty at the Gate 1 Rotunda 30 minutes before first pitch. Stinger’s role is closely tied to the touch tank.

5. Dining areas offer more than standard ballpark fare

Tropicana Field has several dedicated food and gathering spaces beyond its traditional concession stands.

The First Base Food Hall and Third Base Food Hall offer a range of food options, including local favorites. In center field, the Budweiser Porch provides a patio-style setting with food and drinks.

Fans looking for entertainment alongside their meal can check out Ballpark & Rec, an indoor-outdoor space near the Budweiser Porch with games, cocktails and craft beer.

The ballpark also has premium experiences. The DEX Imaging Home Plate Club includes a speakeasy-style lounge and a specialty candy room, while the MaintenX SkyDeck above left field offers an elevated social space with ballpark food and drinks. Access to some areas may require specific tickets or arrangements.

6. The playing surface uses artificial turf

Unlike natural-grass ballparks, Tropicana Field uses a Shaw Sports Turf playing surface. The field has artificial turf across the playing area, with all-dirt basepaths in the infield.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - OCTOBER 19: A general view of Tropicana Field during Game Six of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, October 19, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mik Expand

The surface can produce different ball movement and hops than natural grass, making it another adjustment for players — particularly visiting teams that do not regularly play at the Trop. The artificial surface is also part of the stadium’s distinct look beneath its bright white roof.

A ballpark unlike any other

Big picture view:

From live stingrays and historic golden seats to the catwalks above the field, Tropicana Field offers World Series visitors plenty to notice beyond the action on the diamond. Its mix of unusual architecture, Rays history and Tampa Bay-inspired attractions makes the stadium a distinctive stop for fans attending the Fall Classic.

For more information, fans can consult the Rays’ official Tropicana Field guide and the MLB guide to Tropicana Field.