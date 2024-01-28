Kansas City Chiefs head to Super Bowl after defeating Baltimore Ravens 17-10

The Kansas City Chiefs have punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVIII after defeating the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 at the AFC Championship.

Baltimore Ravens rookie receiver Zay Flowers made a couple of major mistakes that cost his team points late in the AFC championship game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The biggest came early in the fourth quarter with the Ravens down 17-7 when he reached the ball into the end zone, trying to score a touchdown that would have cut the deficit to three. Instead, he fumbled as cornerback L'Jarius Sneed knocked the ball out of his hands inside the 1-yard line and the Chiefs recovered.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs is tackled by Marcus Williams #32 of the Baltimore Ravens after a catch during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in

A few plays earlier, Flowers was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for taunting after he spun the ball while standing directly above Sneed, who tackled him following a 54-yard reception from Lamar Jackson. The penalty on Flowers — one of many by the undisciplined Ravens throughout the game — backed up Baltimore 15 yards.

To add injury to the series of events, Flowers appeared to cut a finger on his left hand when he slammed it on a bench after the fumble.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Taylor Swift looks on during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift was on hand for boyfriend Travis Kelce's NFL playoff game.

Swift and others in a suite in the corner of the stadium could be seen cheering and jumping up and down after Kelce caught a 19-yard TD pass from Patrick Mahomes midway through the first quarter of the AFC championship game between their Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. It came in the end zone at the same end of the stadium as Swift, who was watching the game with his mother, Donna Kelce, and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

When is the Super Bowl this year?

This year's Super Bowl will be held on Sunday, Feb. 11.

What time is the Super Bowl?

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST; expect programming to kick off 30 minutes to an hour before that.

Where is the Super Bowl this year?

The eyes (and cameras) of the country will turn toward Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Allegiant Stadium is the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. There's no chance of a home team advantage, as the Raiders failed to make the postseason.

This will be the first time the Super Bowl has been played in Allegiant Stadium, which opened in 2020. Not only that, it marks the first time the Big Game will be played in the state of Nevada at all – expect the broadcast to include lots of neon signs and at least one Elvis Presley song.

Where is the Super Bowl airing?

This year's game will be broadcast on CBS.

Where to stream the Super Bowl for free

Anyone with a Paramount+ subscription (or a one-week free trial) will be able to stream the game.