Rays vs. Guardians: Game 5 preview, pitching matchup, how to watch

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The Brief The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians face off Sunday in a pivotal ALCS Game 5 tied at two games apiece. Tampa Bay's offense sparked a 7-3 victory in Game 4 behind three-hit performances and late home runs to even the series. Fans in the Bay Area can watch the game at Tropicana Field during an official stadium watch party featuring on-field activities.



The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians meet Sunday afternoon for Game 5 of the American League Championship Series, with the best-of-seven matchup tied at two games apiece.

The Rays head into the pivotal game after earning a 7-3 win Saturday night, keeping their World Series hopes alive and guaranteeing the series will return to St. Petersburg for at least one more game.

First pitch is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Rays vs Guardians ALCS Game 5

The backstory:

Tampa Bay's offense came alive in Game 4 after struggling to find consistent production earlier in the series.

Jonathan Aranda led the way with three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. He delivered the go-ahead run in the sixth inning on a double by Junior Caminero, who helped spark a rally that put the Rays ahead for good.

Yandy Díaz added a two-run home run in the ninth inning to help seal the victory. Aranda, Caminero and Díaz combined for six hits, four runs and five RBIs.

On the mound, Nick Martinez delivered a strong start, allowing one run on two hits over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out three batters and walked two.

The Rays will look to build on that offensive breakthrough as they try to take a 3-2 lead in the series.

Game 5 pitching matchup

By the numbers:

Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen is scheduled to start against Guardians left-hander Parker Messick.

Rasmussen enters the matchup with a 1-0 postseason record and a 1.29 ERA, along with 17 strikeouts. Messick is 0-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 14 strikeouts in the postseason.

Rasmussen earned a no-decision in Game 1 of this series, pitching six innings and striking out seven batters. Messick has faced the Rays three times this season, including a loss in Game 2 of this series. He has two losses and a no-decision in those three starts.

The pitching matchup could be crucial in a series that has featured tight games and strong stretches from both teams.

Tropicana Field watch party details

What you can do:

Rays fans can watch Sunday's game on the stadium's massive video board at Tropicana Field, where the team is hosting an official Game 5 watch party.

Doors open at 4 p.m., ahead of the 5:08 p.m. first pitch.

General admission tickets are listed at $8, with seating in Sections 125-131. A $60 Seminole Hard Rock Tampa 162 Landing VIP ticket is also available and includes food and drinks.

The watch party will feature several activities and experiences, including:

Watching the game on the stadium's video board

A chance to play catch on the field (bring your own glove)

On-field photo opportunities

Access to the Cownose Clubhouse touch tank

Automatic raffle entries

Food and drinks will be available for purchase for general admission guests, while food and drinks are included with VIP access.

Fans can check ticket availability and purchase tickets through the Rays' official postseason ticket page.

How to watch Rays vs. Guardians Game 5

TV: TBS, truTV and UniMás

Streaming: HBO Max and YouTube TV

St. Petersburg Game 6 return

What's next:

The winner of Game 5 will take a 3-2 lead in the ALCS and move within one win of advancing to the World Series.

Game 6 is scheduled for Monday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. A Game 7 would be played Tuesday, also at the Trop.