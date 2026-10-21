Rays vs. Brewers World Series schedule: Tickets, watch parties and more

The Brief The Tampa Bay Rays face the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2026 World Series starting Friday in Milwaukee. Tropicana Field will host Games 3, 4 and 5 in St. Petersburg, along with official stadium watch parties for away games. Every game in the best-of-seven series will air on FOX at 8 p.m., guaranteeing a first-time champion for either franchise.



The Tampa Bay Rays are heading back to the World Series for the third time, where they will face the Milwaukee Brewers in a matchup that guarantees a first-time champion.

The best-of-seven series begins Friday, Oct. 23, in Milwaukee. The Rays will return to the Bay Area for Games 3-5, with all three games scheduled for 8 p.m. at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

Fans can buy tickets for the Rays' home games and attend official watch parties at Tropicana Field for games played on the road. Here's what to know about the schedule, tickets and how to watch the World Series.

2026 Rays World Series schedule

All games are scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern time and will air on FOX. The series will continue until one team wins four games.

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 23 — Rays at Brewers

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 24 — Rays at Brewers

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 26 — Brewers at Rays

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 27 — Brewers at Rays

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 28 — Brewers at Rays (if necessary)

Game 6: Friday, Oct. 30 — Rays at Brewers (if necessary)

Game 7: Saturday, Oct. 31 — Rays at Brewers (if necessary)

Milwaukee has home-field advantage after finishing the regular season with a 103-59 record. Tampa Bay finished 98-64.

The Rays are making their third World Series appearance after reaching the Fall Classic in 2008 and 2020. The Brewers last appeared in the World Series in 1982.

The Brewers won two of three games against the Rays during the regular season. Milwaukee took the final two games of the series, winning 6-2 on March 31 and 8-2 on April 1, after Tampa Bay opened the series with a 3-2 victory on March 30.

How to get tickets for Rays World Series home games

The Rays will host the Brewers at Tropicana Field for Games 3 and 4 on Oct. 26-27, with a potential Game 5 scheduled for Oct. 28.

Tickets and parking are available through the team's official postseason ticket page. Prices and availability may vary by game.

Rays World Series watch parties at Tropicana Field

Fans who can't make it to Milwaukee can still experience the World Series atmosphere at The Trop. The Rays are hosting official watch parties for Games 1 and 2, along with potential Games 6 and 7.

The events allow fans to watch the game on the video board from seats or the field's turf. Activities include family-friendly entertainment, giveaways, raffle entries, access to the Cownose Clubhouse and opportunities to visit the Bay Republic Team Store.

Here is the scheduled watch-party lineup at the Trop:

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 23. The game starts at 8 p.m., and doors open at 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 24. The game starts at 8 p.m., and doors open at 7 p.m.

Game 6: Friday, Oct. 30, if necessary. The game starts at 8 p.m., and doors open at 7 p.m.

Game 7: Saturday, Oct. 31, if necessary. The game starts at 8 p.m., and doors open at 7 p.m.

General admission watch-party tickets are listed at $10. Fans can also purchase a $35 buffet ticket or a $60 all-inclusive ticket. The buffet option includes ballpark fare, while the all-inclusive option adds beer, wine and soft drinks.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 01: Ben Williamson #15 of the Tampa Bay Rays turns a double play as Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers slides into second base in the sixth inning at American Family Field on April 01, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wiscon Expand

The Rays' official postseason page has ticketing links for each watch party, along with parking information.

How to watch the World Series

All games in the 2026 World Series are scheduled to air on FOX. Fans can also stream the games through FOX One.

The series could run through Halloween if it reaches a decisive Game 7 on Saturday, Oct. 31.

With neither franchise having won a World Series, the matchup offers both teams a chance to make history.