Citibank Center 'active threat' live updates: 1 dead, suspect killed, sheriff says

Citi issues statement following 'active threat' incident in Brandon
Sheraton Tampa Brandon Hotel issues statement on Citibank Center situation
Deadly Citibank Center 'active threat' press conference
Over 350 deputies respond to Citibank Center in Brandon
‘I came back to life’: Husband reunited with wife after Brandon Citibank active threat
‘Everybody was running’: Brandon Citibank employee recounts panic as police moved in
1 victim dead in Brandon Citibank situation
Citibank reunification site announced
Wife of Citibank employee explains terrifying text exchange with husband inside building
Suspect involved in Brandon Citibank situation is dead: Sheriff