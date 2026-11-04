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Last updated:  Nov 04, 2026 - 3:23 PM EST

Citibank Center 'active threat' live updates: 1 dead, suspect killed, sheriff says

FOX 13 News
Citibank Center 'active threat' live updates: 1 dead, suspect killed, sheriff says

Live coverage contributors

11 updates
Nancy Gay
28 minutes ago
Nancy Gay

Citi issues statement following 'active threat' incident in Brandon

Nancy Gay
41 minutes ago
Nancy Gay

Sheraton Tampa Brandon Hotel issues statement on Citibank Center situation

Nancy Gay
44 minutes ago
Nancy Gay

Deadly Citibank Center 'active threat' press conference

Nancy Gay
1 hour 16 min ago
Nancy Gay

Over 350 deputies respond to Citibank Center in Brandon

1 hour 17 min ago
FOX 13 News

‘I came back to life’: Husband reunited with wife after Brandon Citibank active threat

Summerleigh Stones
1 hour 59 min ago
Summerleigh Stones

‘Everybody was running’: Brandon Citibank employee recounts panic as police moved in

Nancy Gay
2 hours 6 min ago
Nancy Gay

1 victim dead in Brandon Citibank situation

Nancy Gay
2 hours 14 min ago
Nancy Gay

Citibank reunification site announced

Summerleigh Stones
2 hours 20 min ago
Summerleigh Stones

Wife of Citibank employee explains terrifying text exchange with husband inside building

Nancy Gay
2 hours 22 min ago
Nancy Gay

Suspect involved in Brandon Citibank situation is dead: Sheriff

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Crime and Public Safety