2 arrested after gunfire strikes woman outside St. Petersburg restaurant

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The Brief Detectives arrested two men after a 3 a.m. Tuesday shooting in front of Salem's Fresh Eats in St. Petersburg. Bullets hit a woman sitting in a parked car, and she remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police charged one man with attempted second-degree murder and arrested another for probation violation and principal to attempted murder.



St. Petersburg police arrested two men following a 3 a.m. shooting on Tuesday in front of a business on 34th Street South that left a woman hospitalized.

St. Petersburg police shooting investigation

What we know:

Detectives arrested Johnathon Evans, 21, and Ira Jenkins, 3, after a shooting outside Salem's Fresh Eats at 1701 34th St. S. Police say bullets struck a woman as she sat in a parked car in front of the business.

The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to authorities.

Officers charged Evans with attempted second-degree murder, while Jenkins was booked for violation of probation and principal to attempted second-degree murder.

Salem's Fresh Eats shooting details

What we don't know:

Police have not released what led up to the gunfire outside the restaurant. Investigators have also not publicly identified the victim or detailed how many shots were fired during the incident.

Police probe near 34th Street South

What's next:

Detectives said the investigation remains ongoing as officers continue gathering evidence in the case. Additional information will be provided as authorities process further details.