2 cited after 124 living and deceased cats removed from ‘unsanitary’ Florida home: Police

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The Brief Port St. Lucie Animal Control and police took 124 living and dead cats from a home on SW Warwick Street. Two residents were issued citations for animal hoarding and failure to provide medical care after officials found unsanitary conditions. Surviving cats are receiving treatment at local facilities, and many may become available for adoption once recovered.



Port St. Lucie police and animal control officers removed 124 living and deceased cats from a home, launching an active criminal investigation into severe neglect and hoarding.

Port St. Lucie police investigation

What we know:

Port St. Lucie Animal Control personnel responded to a home in the 2500 block of SW Warwick Street on Oct. 13 after receiving concerns about living conditions.

Rescued kittens rest together while receiving veterinary care at a local animal facility. Courtesy: Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Officers documented unsanitary conditions inside the residence, including accumulated feces and dead kittens.

As the case developed, officials said they accounted for 124 total living and deceased cats. All surviving animals were surrendered by the residents, allowing care teams to focus on medical treatment.

A tiny white kitten receives a medical examination after being rescued from a Port St. Lucie home. Courtesy: Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Two of the three residents have been issued citations for hoarding and failing to provide medical attention to animals, according to authorities.

Unanswered Questions

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the identities of the residents or if additional criminal charges will be filed as the investigation remains ongoing. It is also unknown how many of the 124 cats were found deceased inside the home.

An officer holds a small grey kitten rescued during an active animal hoarding investigation in Port St. Lucie. Courtesy: Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Humane Society animal care

By the numbers:

The removal, transport, and treatment required a coordinated effort between Port St. Lucie Animal Control, police officers, veterinary providers, and animal welfare organizations.

The cats are being cared for between the Port St. Lucie Animal Control facility and the Humane Society of St. Lucie County. Several animals are receiving treatment for fleas and ear mites, while others have required surgery or specialized care.

St. Lucie animal adoption

What's next:

Many of the surviving cats are friendly and may become available for adoption after their medical needs are addressed, according to animal care personnel.