St. Pete Pier hosts the largest Easter Egg Hunt in its history

The Brief The St. Pete Pier held a free Spring Fest and Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday. Families said it allowed them to have an easier holiday. Pier staff said this event helped open up the pier to everyone for the day.



This was the fifth year the St. Pete Pier held a Spring Fest with an Easter Egg Hunt, but this year was the largest.

What We Know

Pier staff said this event included multiple egg hunts and thousands of eggs.

"I would say this is our biggest year. We had to do six waves of Easter egg hunts, and we've done 20,000 eggs today," said Caitlin Ferkile, the event manager at the St. Pete Pier. "So, it's a lot of eggs, a lot of Easter hunts, a lot of food trucks, bounce houses, kids having fun. Just a great day for the family."

Kids at the event enjoyed the festivities.

What They're Saying

"How it makes it fun is when people are out there with you and the music's going, and you can see the Easter Bunny and stuff," said Trinity Fishallw, an 8-year-old participant. "It's really kind of fun."

There were also bounce houses, food trucks, drinks, and music at the event.

"Absolutely a blast," said Celyne Haley, who was there with her friend and kids. "It is a little hot out, but it's also nice for the community to get together for everyone to come together and then just to see all the kids enjoy themselves on a good Easter Sunday."

Big Picture View

Parents said this made the holiday easier for them.

"Sometimes we don't have the time to do the extra things that we would like to do," said Danielle Dillon. "So just being able to come out and enjoy this for the kids is nice."

Pier event staff want everyone to know this is a place for everyone.

"The community funds it, it's a place for the community, the city advertises it for the community and we have all sorts of events here from children's events to concerts to food festivals, so we have a wide range of everything here, so we want to make sure everybody feels like they belong here," Ferkile said.

What’s Next

Event staff said this event will be back next year.