Polk County deputy accused of stealing more than $4K by falsifying time cards

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The Brief A now-former Polk County deputy sheriff was arrested after investigators discovered he allegedly committed extensive time card fraud. Ezekiel Williams, 25, falsely claimed 131.5 hours of work he did not complete, stealing $4,318.39 from the agency. The suspect resigned from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office following the investigation and faces multiple felony charges.



A now-former deputy with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is out of a job after investigators said he falsified his time cards.

Polk County time card fraud investigation

The backstory:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Ezekiel Williams, 25, who had been with the sheriff's office since 2024, was approved to work light duty at Animal Control because on an ongoing medical issue.

His hours were Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

On Mondays, Williams was reportedly approved to use PTO/FMLA to attend medical appointments.

Dig deeper:

Investigators said Williams started calling out of work frequently in April 2026 by texting his supervisor.

After several occurrences, the supervisor contacted Williams' law enforcement chain of command with his concerns about Williams not showing up to his light-duty assignment.

According to PCSO, a preliminary review of Williams’ time card was done and there were discrepancies about the hours he worked versus the hours he falsely claimed to have worked.

A full investigation that included an audit of each pay period and the hours Williams actually worked, compared to the hours he claimed that he worked showed that during three separate pay periods, Williams falsely claimed he worked 131.5 hours, which totaled $4,318.39, according to PCSO.

He was arrested and charged with:

Scheming to Defraud

Unlawful Use of 2-Way Communication Device

Grand Theft

Official Misconduct

Deputy resigns from the sheriff's office

What they're saying:

"This deputy was injured off-duty, and we gave him every opportunity to handle his medical issues and continue to work on light-duty status," stated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "The thanks he gave to us in return was to steal our money. Now he is looking at jail from the inside out. Had he not resigned, his employment would have been terminated."