Bradenton 'estranged married couple' found dead in murder-suicide, police say
BRADENTON, Fla. - Bradenton police are investigating after an estranged married couple was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide Thursday morning on 19th St W, according to officials.
Bradenton police investigation
What we know:
Bradenton police responded to the 1500 block of 19th St W. around 8 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police said they found an adult man and woman dead in what investigators describe as an apparent murder-suicide.
Authorities confirmed the two were an estranged married couple.
Unanswered case details
What we don't know:
Police have not released the identities of the man and woman, nor have they disclosed the cause of death. Officials said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when appropriate.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Bradenton Police Department, who provided details about the incident in an official statement.