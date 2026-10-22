Bradenton 'estranged married couple' found dead in murder-suicide, police say

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The Brief Bradenton police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a man and woman were found dead Thursday morning. Officers discovered the estranged married couple at a residence on 19th St W. around 8 a.m. Authorities say the investigation remains active and ongoing, with additional details expected to be released as appropriate.



Bradenton police are investigating after an estranged married couple was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide Thursday morning on 19th St W, according to officials.

Bradenton police investigation

What we know:

Bradenton police responded to the 1500 block of 19th St W. around 8 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police said they found an adult man and woman dead in what investigators describe as an apparent murder-suicide.

Authorities confirmed the two were an estranged married couple.

Unanswered case details

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities of the man and woman, nor have they disclosed the cause of death. Officials said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when appropriate.