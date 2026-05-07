City of Bradenton Beach saves its police department: "They’re worth their weight in gold"

The Brief The city of Bradenton Beach decided to keep its police department after weighing options and potential cost savings. City commissioners agreed with residents that losing the department would mean sacrificing their hometown feel. The city of Bradenton Beach said initial cost savings would decrease each year, and end up costing potentially more than already budgeted for their police department.



Residents and business owners filled Bradenton Beach City Hall on Thursday morning, sending a message to city commissioners about their police department that was heard loud and clear.

The backstory:

Commissioners had been weighing a proposal to disband the Bradenton Beach Police Department and contract law enforcement services through the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Before the meeting even began, it was clear that Bradenton Beach city commissioners and residents found common ground. Mayor John Chappie didn't mince words regarding the proposal.

"I have big concerns," Chappie shared. "I’m not in favor of this. I don’t think this is right for us."

The city initially considered the move as a potential cost-saving measure. Following the significant financial strain of the 2024 hurricane season, the prospect of cutting expenses was tempting.

Residents and business owners fill Bradenton Beach City Hall on Thursday morning to support their local police department.

Financial impact of police contract

By the numbers:

With a current police budget of $2.1 M, the city estimated it could save nearly $830,000 in the first year by switching to deputies.

However, the city attorney cautioned that those savings would be short-lived because a second-year contract would likely see costs increase, dropping the annual savings to roughly $480,000.

Even with the potential savings, Commissioner Debbie Scaccianoce remained skeptical of the trade-off.

"The numbers look good for the sheriff, but as the mayor said this is pretty much to me bare bones," explained Commissioner Debbie Scaccianoce.

The Bradenton Beach Police Department will remain active following a unanimous decision by city commissioners to stay the course.

Support for Bradenton Beach police

What they're saying:

During public comment, every speaker threw their support behind their local officers. Residents said losing the department would forever strip the island city of its unique charm and personal touch.

"This shouldn’t even be a question because we have something totally unique here," said resident Christine Johnson.

Others spoke on the personalized safety aspect they provide for the city.

"To abolish this police department would be ludicrous because these guys have stood behind every one of us," shared Doreen Flynn an employee at the Drift Inn.

Resident Jim Hassett echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the importance of community-focused policing.

"I’m a believer in community service, I’m a believer in the people who have protected us, and from my standpoint, I think they’re worth their weight in gold," Hassett stated.

Bradenton Beach police officers and city officials attend a commission meeting where the future of their department was decided.

Community reaction to decision

With not a single person speaking in favor of the sheriff’s office takeover, the commission decided to stay the course and maintain the Bradenton Beach Police Department.

As the decision was reached, applause rang through the chambers. The room filled with hugs, handshakes, and heartfelt gratitude directed toward the officers in attendance. For Officer Eric Hill, the outpouring of support was a powerful reminder of why they not only wear the badge but also protect the citizens they serve.

"It’s not just myself. I was rooting for my guys as well," Hill explained. "It just feels good to be supported, knowing how much the community cares."

While some officers had briefly considered unionizing before talks of disbanding first surfaced, officers sent a letter last week stating the majority were against joining a union.