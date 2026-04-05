Clearwater hosts 29th annual Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt

The Brief More than 200,000 eggs, 300 golden eggs, and 45,000 pieces of candy filled Coachman Park for the 29th annual event. Kids across Tampa Bay searched for golden eggs redeemable for stuffed animal prizes at "Bunny Central." Organized by Clearwater Community Volunteers, the event relies on 140 volunteers and months of planning to create a safe, joyful tradition.



The Clearwater Community Volunteers’ 29th annual Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt is where kids from all over the Tampa Bay area can go on an egg-venture and see all that they can find.

What they're saying:

"It means joy. Do you see how happy the kids are?" said Pam Ryan-Anderson, executive director for the Clearwater Community Volunteers.

"When you find your eggs, you have to open them. Because sometimes there's a golden egg inside and not candy. If you win a golden egg, you go over to Bunny Central, and you get the choice of your stuffed animal. And we have lots of choices for everyone," Ryan-Anderson said.

The backstory:

Ryan-Anderson has been planning this year's event since January.

She says, "It takes a village to put all of this together, and it couldn’t be done without the help of so many. We have to buy the candy, the eggs. Oh, and the bunnies are special. I go out the day after Easter and buy all the bunnies on sale."

By the numbers:

More than 200,000 colored eggs, including over 300 golden eggs, were out for the finding, along with more than 45,000 pieces of candy.