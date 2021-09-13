Company will pay someone $1,300 to watch 13 horror movies

Calling all horror movie lovers!

FinanceBuzz, which is an online publication that caters to finance news, is looking for someone to watch 13 scary movies "to find out whether high-budget horror movies deliver more scares than low-budget ones," according to the job description.

The "Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst" job pays $1,300 and calls for someone to record their heart rate while watching 13 of the "scariest movies ever made."

FinanceBuzz will send the chosen candidate a Fitbit in order to observe data and an additional $50 for any rental fees the candidate may incur.

The list of horror movies include:

Saw Amityville Horror A Quiet Place A Quiet Place Part 2 Candyman Insidious The Blair Witch Project Sinister Get Out The Purge Halloween (2018) Paranormal Activity Annabelle

Applicants must submit to the job by Sept. 26 at midnight E.T. and a candidate will be chosen by Oct. 1.

The person who is chosen for the job will be contacted via email and will have their Fitbit sent to them by Oct. 4.

The horror heart rate analyst will have from Oct. 9 to Oct. 18 to watch all of the movies and complete the assignment, according to FinanceBuzz.

All candidates must be at least 18 years old and reside in the United States to apply. Go to the

FinanceBuzz website to fill out the job submission form.