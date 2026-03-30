20 teens arrested after 'TikTok takeovers' at Brandon businesses: 'They come to fight'

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says "TikTok takeovers" in Brandon have led to 20 teen arrests. These takeovers are organized on social media, where teens agree to meet at local businesses and film fights. Deputies say this trend is taking place nationwide, as detectives monitor online activity to prevent more disruptions.



Twenty teens have been arrested following three separate "TikTok takeover" incidents in Brandon, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

Deputies say large groups organized on social media have flooded local businesses, creating dangerous conditions and forcing law enforcement to respond.

Joseph Maurer is the chief deputy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

"We’ve watched 200 juveniles just causing chaos and havoc," Maurer said. "That’s unacceptable."

HCSO says hundreds of teens swarmed the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park in Brandon on March 21. This incident forced the business to close early, as teens spilled into the parking lot.

Deputies arrested eight teens for trespassing after they allegedly refused repeated commands to leave.

What they're saying:

"We probably sent about 40 to 50 units there," Maurer said. "It is a resource drain for our community."

Investigators say the gatherings are often planned on TikTok, where teens agree to meet before overwhelming a location and in some cases, filming fights.

Maurer says those who show up with that intent are not there for legitimate reasons.

"If they’re going there to cause a disturbance, create a ruckus and create fights," Maurer said. "They have no reasonable reason to be there."

Chris Maganias, owner of Astro Skate in Brandon, says his roller rink has also been targeted.

"That crowd does not come to jump at the trampoline park, buy stuff at the mall or skate at the roller ring," Maganias said. "They come to fight."

Dig deeper:

Maganias said the recent incidents have forced changes at his Brandon roller rink. He has increased security and plans to install metal detectors at the entrance.

"You post it, we’re going to make sure we deny admission," Maganias said. "We’re going to clear our parking lots, and we’ll hire extra sheriff’s deputies."

Deputies say potential charges in these incidents include trespassing, obstruction and battery.

What's next:

Authorities are monitoring social media for signs of future gatherings and working with businesses to prevent disruptions.

Maganias says his staff at Astro Skate is meeting with sheriff’s deputies to discuss strategies to diffuse these situations.