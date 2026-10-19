Convicted serial bank robber disguised as ‘old man’ accused in Pinellas County heists

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The Brief Federal prosecutors charged a 40-year-old man in connection with two bank robberies in Largo and St. Petersburg. Investigators said the suspect wore a realistic old-man mask and used a bicycle to carry out the heists. The suspect was on supervised release for previous bank robbery convictions when the new crimes occurred.



A 40-year-old St. Petersburg man faces up to 40 years in federal prison after authorities charged him with robbing two Pinellas County banks while wearing a prosthetic old-man mask.

St. Petersburg bank robbery charges

What we know:

Federal authorities charged David Sartin, Jr., 40, of St. Petersburg, with two counts of bank robbery following a criminal complaint, according to U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe.

avid Sartin, Jr., 40, was charged in federal court with two counts of bank robbery following incidents in Largo and St. Petersburg. Courtesy: USA vs. Sartin

Investigators said Sartin robbed a bank in Largo on Aug. 24 and another bank in St. Petersburg on Sept. 15. During both incidents, Sartin entered wearing a prosthetic "old man" mask with grey facial hair, approached the teller counter, demanded cash, and instructed tellers not to include dye packs.

Surveillance footage and evidence recovered by federal law enforcement show the suspect disguised in a suit and hat alongside gloves covered in black paint. Courtesy: USA vs. Sartin

Federal bicycle bank investigation

What we know:

Before the Aug. 24 robbery, investigators say Sartin drove to a nearby gas station, drove around the area, parked, and switched to a bicycle to approach the bank, according to court documents. After the robbery, he rode the bicycle back to his staged vehicle and drove away toward his residence.

Surveillance video from the Sept. 15 robbery showed a vehicle leaving and returning to Sartin's home, where a man resembling Sartin unloaded a bicycle. The next day, investigators watched Sartin spray paint the vehicle's white roof black.

Surveillance video captured this vehicle with a white roof that authorities say Sartin later spray painted black to disguise it. Courtesy: USA vs. Sartin

Searches of Sartin's home, storage unit, and another residence where he stayed uncovered a bicycle, suits, a black bag, black spray paint materials, dark-framed glasses, work gloves with black paint, and a fake handgun, according to investigators.

Evidence seized during the investigation included a second prosthetic mask and dark-framed glasses found at a residence where Sartin stayed. Courtesy: USA vs. Sartin

Agents also said they found the old-man mask, a second prosthetic mask, a receipt for clothing bought the day before the second robbery, and a handwritten journal titled "God’s Best friend is a Bank Robber! Uncle Henry Cops and Robbers the world through the eyes of a Bank Robber".

Federal agents recovered a prosthetic "old man" mask with grey facial hair matching the disguise worn during the bank robberies. Courtesy: USA vs. Sartin

Prior conviction prison sentence

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the total amount of money taken during the two bank robberies. Officials have also not stated whether any bank employees or customers were injured during either incident.

The backstory:

At the time of the recent robberies, Sartin was on supervised release following a 10-year and one-month federal prison sentence for a 2018 conviction involving five 2016 bank robberies in Texas, according to court records. In those cases, investigators say he used the same vehicle and a similar mask. Sartin was also convicted in federal court in 2008 for an attempted bank robbery involving Halloween masks and disguises.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Largo Police Department, and the St. Petersburg Police Department investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Belkis H. Callaos will prosecute. If convicted on the new charges, Sartin faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each count.