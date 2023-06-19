Man killed in boat crash on Lake Tarpon in Palm Harbor, deputie say

article

The body of a boater who was reported missing was found by Pinellas County deputies late Monday morning in Lake Tarpon, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said deputies responded at around 10:20 a.m. after the family of Mark Mayer, 50, reported him missing.

Authorities said Mayer hadn't come home after he left his Palm Harbor home in his 19-foot tracker vessel at around 7 p.m. Sunday.

READ: Police arrest man who barricaded himself inside St. Pete bank

Mayer's was eventually found nearly an hour after deputies began their search, PCSO said.

It appeared that his boat struck a dock near Mullenhurst Drive in Palm Harbor, according to Pinellas County deputies. They said he was thrown from the boat into the water nearby.

Investigators said they do believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. PCSO is continuing to investigate the crash.